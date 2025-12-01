Dharmendra's personal favourite film was not Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Apne; but this movie that also had Hema Malini

Dharmendra considered the 1975 film Pratiggya as his most favourite movie. The Dulal Guha directorial starred Hema Malini as the leading lady and Ajit as the villain. Dharmendra's final film Ikkis will be released in cinemas on December 25.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24 at the age of 89 years, and was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium on the same day. In his career spanning 65 years, Dharmendra starred in over 300 films and even made the record of giving the most Bollywood hits in a single year. Though the actor gave multiple memorable films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam; Dharmendra's own personal favourite movie was the 1975 release Pratiggya, that starred Hema Malini as the leading lady and Ajit as the villain. Johnny Walker, Jagdeep, Pradeep Kumar, Nazir Hussain, Keshto Mukherjee, Satyen Kappu, and Sapru also were seen in key roles in the Dulal Guha directorial.

In his interview with Indian Express Screen, Dharmendra said, "Though Satyakam and Sholay are among my favorites, my all-time favorite is Pratiggya. It came during the same year 1975 as Sholay, so it went unnoticed. But let me tell you, Pratiggya was a super hit in spite of competition from Sholay. I love Dulal Guha’s Pratiggya the most because it was a really tough role. I had to play a truck driver who masquerades as a cop. It was like playing a role within a role. It was a layered character with lots of emotions and drama. I had made to make people laugh all the way. But there was an undercurrent of emotions. It was a challenge. And people loved me in it."

Dharmendra will be making his final on-screen appearance in Ikkis, the upcoming period war drama slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra after he sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 at the age of 21 years. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra will be seen as Arun's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Ikkis will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, three days after his death, on November 27, the Deol family hosted two separate prayer meets for the late actor. The first one, held at the Taj Lands End, Bandra, was hosted by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol; while the second one was hosted by Hema Malini at her home. Dharmendra tied the knot with Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was just 19 years old. They share four children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeta Deol. The late actor had his second marriage with Hema Malini in 1980, with whom he had two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

READ | Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...