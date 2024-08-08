Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

After Hema Malini faced flak on social media for her remark that many deemed insensitive, Dharmendra has penned a note to Vinesh Phogat.

A day after actor-politician Hema Malini's comments on Vinesh Phogat's weight drew widespread criticism, husband Dharmendra on Thursday put out an effusive message of support for the wrestler who was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics for crossing the 50 kg mark by 100 gm.

Phogat created history on Tuesday by becoming the first woman wrestler from India to reach the Olympics finals. On Wednesday, in a stunning turn of events, she was disqualified ahead of the final bout that could have given her a gold.

In a message posted on Instagram, Dharmendra said he is praying for the health and happiness of Phogat, who bid adieu to her international wrestling career on Thursday. "Darling daughter Vinesh, we are extremely sad to hear the news. You are a brave adventurous daughter of the soil. We love you and always pray for your health and happiness. Be happy healthy and strong for your family and your loving people," the 88-year-old cinema icon said.

Malini, a BJP MP from Mathura, faced flak on social media and elsewhere for her remark that many deemed insensitive. "It is important to keep your weight in check. It is a good learning for all of us that even 100 gm also matters a lot. We feel sad for her, I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly, but milega nahi abhi ," she told reporters on Wednesday.

The video quickly gained traction and was circulated widely across various platforms, some furious at her "insensitivity" and others mocking her, terming her comment "silly", "disgraceful" and "badly timed".

The star, however, stepped in to control some of the damage. She was more circumspect in her post on X later in the evening. "Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart- you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely," Malini posted.

Phogat, a three-time Olympian, has announced her decision to retire on social media, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore. Addressing her mother Premlata, Phogat wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive ," added the two-time world championships bronze medallist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.