Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Meet man who quit IIT, then earned Rs 286 crore in just 150 days by...

Meet man, who quit high -paying job in London, later started his own business, now runs company worth over Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Poha vs Oats: Which one is healthier?

Poha vs Oats: Which one is healthier?

Male animal that gets pregnant and give birth

Male animal that gets pregnant and give birth

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

After Hema Malini faced flak on social media for her remark that many deemed insensitive, Dharmendra has penned a note to Vinesh Phogat.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 08:19 PM IST

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after actor-politician Hema Malini's comments on Vinesh Phogat's weight drew widespread criticism, husband Dharmendra on Thursday put out an effusive message of support for the wrestler who was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics for crossing the 50 kg mark by 100 gm.

Phogat created history on Tuesday by becoming the first woman wrestler from India to reach the Olympics finals. On Wednesday, in a stunning turn of events, she was disqualified ahead of the final bout that could have given her a gold.

In a message posted on Instagram, Dharmendra said he is praying for the health and happiness of Phogat, who bid adieu to her international wrestling career on Thursday. "Darling daughter Vinesh, we are extremely sad to hear the news. You are a brave adventurous daughter of the soil. We love you and always pray for your health and happiness. Be happy healthy and strong for your family and your loving people," the 88-year-old cinema icon said.

Malini, a BJP MP from Mathura, faced flak on social media and elsewhere for her remark that many deemed insensitive. "It is important to keep your weight in check. It is a good learning for all of us that even 100 gm also matters a lot. We feel sad for her, I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly, but milega nahi abhi ," she told reporters on Wednesday.

The video quickly gained traction and was circulated widely across various platforms, some furious at her "insensitivity" and others mocking her, terming her comment "silly", "disgraceful" and "badly timed".

The star, however, stepped in to control some of the damage. She was more circumspect in her post on X later in the evening. "Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart- you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely," Malini posted.

Phogat, a three-time Olympian, has announced her decision to retire on social media, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore. Addressing her mother Premlata, Phogat wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive ," added the two-time world championships bronze medallist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement