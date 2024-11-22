Dharmendra once slapped 'drunk' Sanjay Khan in his party; here's all you need to know how his brother Feroz Khan reacted.

Just like Bollywood movies, some Bollywood parties also ensure a lot of drama. In one such bash, Dharmendra reportedly slapped Feroz Khan's brother Sanjay Khan after he became out of control. Here's what happened next.

The incident occurred at a party, which was hosted by Dharmendra to celebrate Sanjay Khan’s debut in the film industry. However, what started as a celebration, soon turned into a tense situation due to drunk Sanjay Khan. During the party, Sanjay began drinking heavily, and as the alcohol took its toll, his behavior became more erratic. According to reports, his remarks became increasingly inappropriate and disrespectful, causing discomfort and unease among the guests at the party.

Dharmendra tried to calm him down and warn him about his behavior, however, despite his repeated efforts, Sanjay Khan continued to cross the line and went so far as to insult the respected actor Om Prakash, a revered veteran in the industry. Dharmendra, who is known for his fiery temper, and no-nonsense attitude, decided to take the situation into his own hands when he saw that Sanjay’s behavior had gone beyond reason and was continuing to offend those around him.

Frustrated and angry, Dharmendra slapped Sanjay Khan in front of the gathering for insulting Om Prakash, which left everyone at the party shocked. The following morning, feeling regretful about his situation, Dharmendra went to Sanjay Khan's elder brother, Feroz Khan to apologize, and to his surprise, he was not at all angry understood the situation, and supported Dharmendra, acknowledging that Sanjay’s behavior had been completely inappropriate and disrespectful. Feroz, showing maturity and understanding, confirmed that Dharmendra had acted in the right, given the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra has been giving back-to-back hits with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Even his sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol have made their successful comebacks to films and are winning the audience's hearts.

