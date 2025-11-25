Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know
Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know
Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got married at Jio World Convention Centre to...
Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...
PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash cloud from eruption causes flight disruptions in Delhi, Maharashtra
Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province
'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana
Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites
BOLLYWOOD
Dharmendra, in a throwback interview with Asian Paints for their YouTube channel, revealed that the respect that his sons have for him has also contributed to creating a distance between them. "Sunny and Bobby are scared of me, and I want them to sit with me, talk to me."
Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, aged 89, passed away on Monday, just a few days after getting discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator just a few days before his death, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. Just yesterday, both of his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, looked devastated as they bid a final goodbye to their legendary father. Amid this, an old interview of Dharmendra is going viral where he once confessed that even though his sons love and respect him, he wished they felt more comfortable simply sitting with him and talking like friends.
Dharmendra, in a throwback interview with Asian Paints for their YouTube channel, revealed that the respect that his sons have for him has also contributed to creating a distance between them. "Sunny and Bobby are scared of me, and I want them to sit with me, talk to me. Today, I feel that if my father had been my friend, it would have been so nice. We really miss certain things; friendship is very important. I miss them. They don’t sit with me at all. They come and say, ‘Papa, I’m going for a shoot,’ and leave," he said.
Dharmendra shared that this longing also reminded him of his relationship with his father. "I used to see my father sitting on a chair, talking to the watchman, resting his head on his hand, always thinking about something. So I would ask, ‘Babuji, what happened? Do you need something? Tell me, I’ll bring it.’ He would say, ‘No son, I have servants, a house, everything. What do I need? Just come home early from your shoots, sit with me for a while'," he said.
Despite the challenges in their relationship, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had immense love and respect for their father and stood by him like a rock when he battled his health issues.