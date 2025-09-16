Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra once fell in love with 27 years younger actress despite being married, his wife warned him to...; it's not Hema Malini but...

Rumours about Dharmendra and Anita Raj's affair first started doing the rounds after audiences witnessed their crackling chemistry in the 1983 film Naukar Biwi Ka. Anita Raj's role as Dharmendra's secret wife in the film was much-appreciated.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dharmendra once fell in love with 27 years younger actress despite being married, his wife warned him to...; it's not Hema Malini but...
Even today, veteran superstar Dharmendra is known to be one of the most charming men in the Indian film industry. The actor has not only been popular throughout his career for his acting choices but also for his personal life. Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur even before he entered Bollywood. He was also a father of 4 kids. But despite that, Dharmendra fell in love with a young Hema Malini in the 70s and eventually married her without divorcing his first wife. Hema Malini and Dharmendra also became parents to two daughters. 

Who is Anita Raj? 

Many thought Dharmendra and Hema Malini to be a perfect pair; however, it did not deter from rumours swirling around. There was a time when Dharmendra was said to be madly in love with none other than Anita Raj, 27 years younger than him, who currently plays the family matriarch in TV's popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Did Dharmendra have an affair with Anita Raj after marrying Hema Malini? 

Anita Raj first entered the film industry in 1981 with the film Prem Geet opposite Raj Babbar. The film's popularity also gave wings to Anita Raj's Bollywood career. The actress soon became synonymous with success and appeared in several hit films. Rumours about Dharmendra and Anita Raj's affair first started doing the rounds after audiences witnessed their crackling chemistry in the 1983 film Naukar Biwi Ka. Anita Raj's role as Dharmendra's secret wife in the film was much-appreciated. Soon, rumours of how close Anita Raj and Dharmendra were started circulating. Reports state that Dharmendra quickly distanced himself from Anita Raj after the news of his closeness with Anita Raj reached his second wife, Hema Malini. 

Several media reports also state that when Hema Malini got to know that Dharmendra was allegedly infatuated with Anita Raj, she got so angry that she strictly asked Dharmendra to keep some distance from the actress.

