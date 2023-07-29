Headlines

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

6 films in which Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

Online fraud: 9 worst mistakes that can make you lose money

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Dharmendra breaks silence on the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently grabbing headlines because of his lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor has finally broken his silence. 

In a recent interview, Dharmendra talked about netizens getting surprised by his kissing scene in the movie and said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.” 

He further added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realized that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. The romantic-drama stars Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie revolves around two love birds Rocky who belongs to a Punjabi family and Rani who belongs to a Bengali family and how they switch, and live with each other’s family to convince them for their marriage. 

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18, the movie is receiving positive reviews from the audience and collected Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on day 1. Many Bollywood celebrities also heaped praise on the movie and fans are loving Dharmendra’s acting in the movie.

Read Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

Ex-US official alleges government of having UFOs, non-human bodies in their possession

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE