Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently grabbing headlines because of his lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor has finally broken his silence.

In a recent interview, Dharmendra talked about netizens getting surprised by his kissing scene in the movie and said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

He further added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realized that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. The romantic-drama stars Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie revolves around two love birds Rocky who belongs to a Punjabi family and Rani who belongs to a Bengali family and how they switch, and live with each other’s family to convince them for their marriage.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18, the movie is receiving positive reviews from the audience and collected Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on day 1. Many Bollywood celebrities also heaped praise on the movie and fans are loving Dharmendra’s acting in the movie.

