Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra received Best Actor nominations at the Filmfare Awards for Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Resham Ki Dori. When he was nominated for the 1973 film, Rishi Kapoor bought the award for Rs 30,000 for his debut movie Bobby.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 12:40 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra never won Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Widely regarded as one of the most greatest and successful actors in Indian cinema, Dharmendra passed away on November 24. From making his acting debut in the 1960 release Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere to his final film Ikkis set to release next month, the 89-year-old superstar acted in over 300 films and holds the record for giving the most number of hits in Hindi cinema. It's unfortunate that Bollywood's He-Man never won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor despite receiving four nominations in his 65-year career. Ironically, he had won the Filmfare's natiowide talent contest to find new actors in 1958 that started his journey in Bombay, now Mumbai.

Dharmendra's first nomination came for the 1966 romantic drama Phool Aur Patthar, but Dev Anand was chosen as the winner for Guide. For the 1971 action film Mera Gaon Mera Desh, he earned his second nomination for Best Actor at Filmfare Awards, but Rajesh Khanna deservedly took home the Black Lady statuette for Anand. The late actor was nominated again in 1973 for the masala film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, but Rishi Kapoor was picked as the winner for his debut film Bobby. Lastly, Dharmendra's fourth and final nomination was for the 1974 drama film Resham Ki Dori, but it was Rajesh Khanna again who won the award for Avishkaar. 

In his biography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, the Karz actor admitted that he had bought his Best Actor Filmfare Award for Bobby for Rs 30,000. Justifying himself, Rishi had said, "I feel guilty about the fact. I was all of 20-21 years of age and I was suddenly a huge star after Bobby, and I was a real brat. Someone told me that, 'You know, we can get this award, do you want it?', and I said, 'Yes, of course,' and then he said, 'It will cost you Rs 30,000.' 30,000 rupees back then was big money. So I said why not."

"But listen...that man could have been a con-guy. Giving the benefit of doubt, it may never have reached the original guys. I never thought that the award was compromised. Yes, I did go on to get it, but perhaps they gave it on merit? I don't know whether it went to their pockets. But I gave a man that amount of money", the Hum Tum actor concluded.

Dharmendra finally won his first Filmfare Award as a producer when his 1990 production Ghayal, starring his eldest son Sunny Deol, was named Best Film. In 1997, the Sholay actor was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. His idol Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan presented him with the special honour.

READ | Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows, no state honours, no public viewing; what happened behind the scenes?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
