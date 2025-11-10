FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra LATEST health update: Bollywood’s He-Man still ‘under observation’; Sunny Deol, Hema Malini urge fans to pray for actor’s recovery

Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a few days back, made headlines again on Monday after several media reports claimed that he has been put on ventilator support and is in a critical condition.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Dharmendra LATEST health update: Bollywood’s He-Man still ‘under observation’; Sunny Deol, Hema Malini urge fans to pray for actor’s recovery
Dharmendra is admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
Dharmendra, Bollywood's legendary actor, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, November 10. Several reports surfaced on social media earlier claiming that Bollywood's He-Man has been placed on a ventilator support and is in critical condition. However, the team of the legendary actor dismissed such reports and assured fans that Dharmendra is continuously being monitored and requested them for his speedy recovery.

Earlier, his wife and BJP MP Hema Malini also shared a post on her X handle and thanked his fans for their concern. ''I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.''

Now, Sunny Deol's team has also come forward and spoken about Dharmendra's latest health conditions. ''Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,'' Sunny Deol's team said.

See the post:

Earlier on Monday, Dharmendra's elder son and actor Sunny Deol also arrived at the hospital to meet his father, and was looking tense as paparazzi captured his glimpse. He tried to cover his face with his phone. He was accompanied by his son, Karan Deol, who was seated in the back of the car.

Dharmendra's recent Bollywood films

 

The legendary actor was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which performed moderately at the box office. However, his performance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was much applauded by the audience, which was released in 2023. One of the scenes from the film wherein he kissed Shabana Azmi garnered much attention from the moviebuffs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
