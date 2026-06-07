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Dharmendra, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle honoured with a musical tribute in Delhi, details inside

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Dharmendra, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle honoured with a musical tribute in Delhi, details inside

Curated as a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, the evening featured timeless Bollywood melodies associated with the illustrious careers of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Dharmendra.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 03:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle honoured with a musical tribute in Delhi, details inside
Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra, Asha Bhosle
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A soulful musical evening was held in the national capital to offer tributes to timeless legends of Indian cinema and music — Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Dharmendra. Hosted by Manndakini Productions, the Mausiqui – Edition 4, was held at the Shri Sathya Sai Auditorium last week where eminent personalities from the fields of entertainment, music, media, judiciary and social service gathered. Curated as a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, the evening featured timeless Bollywood melodies that created a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere for the audience, a press release issued by the organiser said. 

Heartfelt renditions and performances were held at the auditorium as music lovers gave standing ovations to honour the unparalleled contribution of these iconic artistes. The event was graced by Supreme Court judge JK Maheshwari, renowned Bollywood lyricist Sameer Anjaan and actor-singer and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari among others. 

In keeping with the spirit of social responsibility that has become a hallmark of the Mausiqui series, sewing machines were distributed to underprivileged women to promote self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods, the release said. This meaningful initiative added a strong social dimension to the cultural celebration, it said. 

The evening commenced with a warm welcome address by Manndakini Bora, who welcomed the distinguished guests, artistes and other attendees. She highlighted the vision behind Mausiqui Edition 4 — preserving and celebrating the golden era of Indian music and cinema while introducing younger generations to India's rich artistic legacy. 

The audience experienced a memorable journey through music, reliving evergreen songs associated with the illustrious careers of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Dharmendra.

READ | Salim Kumar death: Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Mammootty, Mohanlal pay tributes to veteran Malayalam actor

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