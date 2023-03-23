Search icon
Dharmendra is Kartik Aaryan's latest fan, says there are similarities between them

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra said, "He is a hardworking, sincere young man."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan has thousands of fans across India with a majority of them being females who shower their love on the actor whenever he makes any public appearance. Now, the veteran actor Dharmendra too has joined the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's fan brigade as he revealed in his recent interview.

As per a report, Kartik's titular role in his next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha is inspired by Dharmendra's iconic character of Satyapriya Acharya in National Award-winning Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1969 film Satyakam, which also featured Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar, and Ashok Kumar in the leading roles.

As per ETimes, when the 87-year-old actor was told about the same, he heaped praises on the 32-year-old actor and said, "He is a hardworking, sincere young man. Usske chehre main ek masoomiyat aur imaandari hai (his face communicates innocence and honesty). My fans like me for the same qualities."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Slated to release on July 28, the film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles with Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan as supporting cast along with the Sholay star.

Talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan collaborates with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for the romantic drama. It marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and will hit theatres worldwide on June 29. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak also feature in the film.

Dharmendra was last seen in the period drama Taj: Divided by Blood in which he portrayed the Sufi saint Salim Chishti in a crucial cameo while Kartik was also seen in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recently.

