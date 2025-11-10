Dharmendra hospitalised live update: 89-year-old superstar under observation at Breach Candy Hospital

The veteran 89-year-old superrstar Dharmendra has been admitted for a routine check-up at the Breach Candy Hospital, as per his team.

Dharmendra has once again been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, 10 days after he had been admitted to the same hospital for a routine check-up on October 31. There have been reports that the 89-year-old superstar was put under ventilator on November 10, Monday. However, Dharmendra's team has dismissed all such reports.



Dharmendra's team confirms there is nothing to worry about

One of his team members was quoted telling India Today, "He’s under observation, but there’s nothing to worry about. He undergoes a series of tests periodically given his age, and is in the hospital for the same. Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about."



Dharmendra stardom



Dharmendra, affectionately called Bollywood’s “He-Man,” soared to fame in the 1960s with his charisma, versatility, and commanding presence in action roles. Celebrated for memorable performances in films such as Ankhen, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, Charas, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, he embodied both rugged masculinity and romantic charm, earning enduring love from audiences across generations.

Dharmendra's next release is Ikkis



The veteran superstar will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Jaideep Ahlawat also plays a pivotal role in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.



