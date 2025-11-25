FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...

Thirteen days before his 90th birthday celebration, the He-Man of Bollywood bid farewell, leaving his family and a million fans deserted. Today, we will celebrate an unbelievable feat by Garam-Dharam, which remained unbeatable for 50 years and counting.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 10:20 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...
Dharmendra
The man with the golden heart and the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, has left his fans heartbroken forever at the age of 89. November 24 will now be remembered as the unfaithful day when the Sholay actor passed away, 13 days before his 90th birthday. Dharmendra fought a long battle with age-related illness and breathlessness, with the prayers of his millions of fans. After being active for over six decades, Dharmendra has contributed immensly to the film industry, and created a record that remains unbreakable and unbeatable, to date. No one, literally not even the biggest of superstars - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan have surpassed Dharam in this feat. 

The unbeatable record of Dharmendra is... 

Dharmendra started his film career in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Though it was a flop, Dharmendra soon tasted success with Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964). It was OP Ralhan's Phool Aur Patthar (1966) that made him a star. In a career spanning 64 years, he did over 300 films in 64 years. Some of his memorable hits are - Sholay, Satyakam, Phool Aur Patthar, Chupke Chupke, Haqeeqat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat. 

Dharmendra, being active in films for 60 years, made a record of delivering the most successful films. Yes, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman or any other stars, but Dharmendra took away the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema history. 

Also read: Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossing blockbusters in single year, they are...

As per the media reports, Dharmendra has starred in approximately 74 certified hits (films recovering their investment and more).  Some even reported the count as high as 98 successful films in lead roles. Dharmendra's filmography includes around 7 blockbusters and 13 super hits, notably the all-time highest-grosser in terms of audience footfalls, Sholay (1975). Dharmendra's last on-screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The Agastya Nanda-starrer will be released in cinemas on December 25, 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
