You will be surprised to know that Dharmendra was the highest-paid actor on the sets of Sholay, more than Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan. Media reports state that Dharmendra charged a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh for playing the role of Veeru.

Sholay, one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time, is all set to complete 50 years since its release in August 2025. Over the years, many fascinating details about the making of the film and about the people who brought it to life have been gaining momentum. One of the most iconic details about the film is that despite Sholay being a game-changer for Indian cinema, the actors who made the film what it is were paid quite modestly, as compared to what superstars earn today. You will be surprised to know that Dharmendra was the highest-paid actor on the sets of Sholay, more than Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan.

Media reports state that Dharmendra charged a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh for playing the role of Veeru in the Ramesh Sippy directorial. Sanjeev Kumar was the second highest-paid actor on the sets of Sholay. For playing the role of Thakur Baldev Singh, Sanjeev Kumar charged Rs 1.25 lakh. For the role of Jai, Amitabh Bachchan was paid Rs 1 lakh, while Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh received Rs 50000. Sholay had two leading ladies, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan.

While Hema Malini took home Rs 75000, Jaya Bachchan was the least-paid actress who earned just Rs 35000 for playing the role of Radha, Jai's (Amitabh Bachchan) love interest.

Sholay was shot for two and a half years, beginning in October 1973. It was finally released on August 15, 1975, and went on to create history at the box office. It is often noted that, after adjusting the figures for inflation, Sholay, to this date, remains one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

READ | Meet richest Ambani family member who owns maximum shares in Reliance, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash or Anant but..