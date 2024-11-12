Dharmendra portrayed the role of Ranveer Singh’s grandfather in the film and Shabana Azmi played his long-lost love interest. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene from the film created an immense uproar with the audience divided over its need to be filmed.

Dharmendra is 88 years old, but he is still active in the film industry, working in some of the highest-grossing and most popular films. Dharmendra, often referred to as the "He-Man" of Indian cinema, is quite prevalent for his standout performances in over 150 films since his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Today, we will tell you about the highest-grossing film of Dharmendra's career. We are talking about the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was released in 2023 with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Apart from the lead cast, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, along with Jaya Bachchan, who made her acting comeback over a decade after previously working with Karan Johar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

Dharmendra portrayed the role of Ranveer Singh’s grandfather in the film and Shabana Azmi played his long-lost love interest. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene from the film created an immense uproar with the audience divided over its need to be filmed. What made Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's collaboration more special was that it was their first in 36 years. The two were last seen together in the 1988 film Mardon Wali Baat.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in July 2023 and proved to be the highest-grossing film of Dharmendra's career spanning over six decades. Made on a budget of Rs 160 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned over Rs 350 crore worldwide.