Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes early morning exit from Breach Candy Hospital, ambulance reaches Juhu home

After refuting the death reports of Dharmendra, the veteran superstar has been reportedly discharged from the hospital. Bobby Deol was seen leaving Breach Candy Hospital, following a speedy ambulance.

Dharmedra health update: Veteran actor-producer Dharmendra's health continues to remain stable, and as per the latest reports and videos, the veteran star has been discharged after brief hospitalisation. Early in the morning at 7, Bobby Deol was seen arriving at Breach Candy Hospital. A few minutes later, the Gupt actor left the hospital premises and was following a speeding ambulance. Within an hour, around 8 am, paparazzi Varinder Chawla shared a video of Bobby Deol arriving home along with the ambulance. The Juhu area near Dharmendra's residence is now heavily guarded by the Mumbai police to prevent the mob from creating a nuisance. A large barricade has been placed near the premises, and according to the information, no car is allowed without prior permission.

Netizens react to Bobby Deol following the ambulance video

Several fans of Dharmendra are hoping for good news and hoping to see their favourite star at home. Viral Bhayani also shared the video with the caption, "As per reports, Dharam Ji has been shifted home for further treatment. Live visuals outside Breach Candy Hospital and Juhu home." One of the netizens wrote, "Media leave them alone… wishing for speedy recovery." One internet user slammed paparazzi and wrote, "You guys don't feel shame constantly doing your PR Business in this hard time, please give them some privacy for a few days."

About Dharmendra's health

On November 10, Dharamendra was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. On November 11, reports of the Sholay actor began circulating, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken. However, Esha Deol stepped forward and dismissed the rumours, confirming that her father is stable. Even his wife, Hema Malini, slammed the death hoax rumours and advised the media not to report baseless information. Several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, visited Dharmendra and showed support to the Deols in their difficult time. With Dharmendra arriving back at home, his fans now have a bigger reason to rejoice.