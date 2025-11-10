Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, starred together in several iconic films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Jugnu, and The Burning Train, among many others.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran actor Dharmendra has reportedly made multiple visits to South Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital over the past two weeks. On Monday, November 10, speculation arose that the 89-year-old star had been put on ventilator support and was in critical condition. However, shortly thereafter, Dharmendra’s team, along with his son Sunny Deol’s representatives, dismissed the rumours, assuring fans that the Sholay star is in good health and there is no cause for worry.

Dharmendra's second wife and veteran actress Hema Malini also visited Breach Candy Hospital to meet her husband. When the BJP Member of Parliament was asked about his health update, she told HT City, "We're hoping for his speedy recovery." Sunny Deol, who is Dharmendra's son from his first wife Prakash Kaur, was also seen arriving at the hopsital.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini starred together in several iconic films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Jugnu, and The Burning Train, among many others. Their undeniable on-screen chemistry not only created timeless cinematic moments but also blossomed into a real-life romance that made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. They share two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 romantic family drama Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, in which the veteran superstar was seen kissing Shabana Azmi. Their kiss became one of the most talked about moments from the movie, that also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Anand, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly among others. On the other hand, Hema's last release was the 2020 romantic drama Shima Mirchi, that bombed at the box office.

