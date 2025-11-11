Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...

Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Islamabad, 5 killed, WATCH VIDEO

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach

Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth

CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in, check how to download hall ticket

Andhra Pradesh bus driver sacrifices his life to save students in heartbreaking accident; Here’s what happened

Shraddha Kapoor becomes Judy Hopps’ voice in Zootopia 2; here's how she is ideal for this role

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort to remain closed for 3 days, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Islamabad, 5 killed

Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Isl

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after r

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'

Sunny Deol's team has shared a crucial update about Dharmendra's health, and it's the best news of the day.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 01:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'
Dharmendra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra health update: To all the fans of The He-Man of Bollywood, your prayers have been answered. Your superstar got your blessings, and it has reflected in his health. On Tuesday morning, the internet was flooded with reports of Dharmendra's demise. Several portals reported that the veteran actor passed away at 89 due to age-related issues. However, after his daughter, Esha Deol and wife, Hema Malini, provided clarifications, the superstar's fans were relieved.  

Now the team of Sunny Deol has shared a crucial update about Dharmendra, and it's nothing short of a miracle. According to the official statement, Dharamendra is stable and even responding to the treatment. The official statement reads, "Sir is recovering and responding to treatment, let’s all pray for his good health and long life (with folded hands emoji)."

On November 10, Dharamendra was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. The Sholay actor was admitted to the ICU and was under close medical supervision. On November 11, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol arrived at the hospital. Later in the evening, other actors, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ameesha Patel, also visited the Deols and stood in solidarity with them at the hospital. 

Also read: Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

On November 11, since Tuesday morning, there were rumours of Dharamendra's demise. Several media outlets have reported his death, leaving their fans heartbroken. However, the latest health update from Sunny Deol's team regarding Dharamendra is nothing less than a delight. 

On the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The war drama, based on Captain Arun Khetrapal, is led by Agastya Nanda. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in key roles. Ikkis will be released in cinemas on December 25, 2025. 

Also read: Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with He-Man of Bollywood, called him 'Greek God' in front of Hema Malini: 'I should have...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...
Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US
Pakistan: Explosion in parked car outside Islamabad's high court, 5 killed, WATCH VIDEO
Pakistan: Explosion in parked car outside Islamabad's high court, 5 killed
Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics
Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after r
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach
Fixing the 5%-18% Duty Imbalance
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE