Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'

Sunny Deol's team has shared a crucial update about Dharmendra's health, and it's the best news of the day.

Dharmendra health update: To all the fans of The He-Man of Bollywood, your prayers have been answered. Your superstar got your blessings, and it has reflected in his health. On Tuesday morning, the internet was flooded with reports of Dharmendra's demise. Several portals reported that the veteran actor passed away at 89 due to age-related issues. However, after his daughter, Esha Deol and wife, Hema Malini, provided clarifications, the superstar's fans were relieved.

Now the team of Sunny Deol has shared a crucial update about Dharmendra, and it's nothing short of a miracle. According to the official statement, Dharamendra is stable and even responding to the treatment. The official statement reads, "Sir is recovering and responding to treatment, let’s all pray for his good health and long life (with folded hands emoji)."

On November 10, Dharamendra was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. The Sholay actor was admitted to the ICU and was under close medical supervision. On November 11, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol arrived at the hospital. Later in the evening, other actors, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ameesha Patel, also visited the Deols and stood in solidarity with them at the hospital.

On November 11, since Tuesday morning, there were rumours of Dharamendra's demise. Several media outlets have reported his death, leaving their fans heartbroken. However, the latest health update from Sunny Deol's team regarding Dharamendra is nothing less than a delight.

On the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The war drama, based on Captain Arun Khetrapal, is led by Agastya Nanda. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in key roles. Ikkis will be released in cinemas on December 25, 2025.

