Dharmendra health news: Insider shares health update, veteran superstar is 'better than earlier'

Dharmendra, who recently got discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, is now in a stable condition and recovering well at home. An insider, close to the family, told NDTV that the veteran superstar is doing better than before. "He is fine, better than earlier," the insider was quoted as saying.

Earlier in November, Dharmendra was hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness. He was admitted to the ICU and was also a victim of a death hoax; however, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood pulled through and was discharged on November 12. After the actor was discharged and taken home, his cousin and filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa visited him. Speaking briefly to the media gathered outside Dharmendra’s Juhu residence, Guddu shared that the actor was doing fine, adding that he couldn’t comment further as he wasn’t aware of many details.

Sunny Deol’s PR team also released a statement shortly after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital. The statement read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time."

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dr Rajiv Sharma from the hospital shared that the legendary star has gone home "fully satisfied" after receiving the required treatment. Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he stated, "Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him."

"He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride," the doctor said.