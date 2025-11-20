Dharmendra health news: Insider shares health update, veteran superstar is 'better than earlier'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film

Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast

Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM

Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves

New Twist in Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud: US President takes sharp jibe at Tesla CEO, says, 'You're so...'

Shaadi.com IPO: Anupam Mittal plans stock market debut, know how will it change his net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, his Pak connection

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra health news: Insider shares health update, veteran superstar is 'better than earlier'

Earlier in November, Dharmendra was hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness. He was admitted to the ICU and was also a victim of a death hoax; however, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood pulled through and was discharged on November 12.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 11:16 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dharmendra health news: Insider shares health update, veteran superstar is 'better than earlier'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra, who recently got discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, is now in a stable condition and recovering well at home. An insider, close to the family, told NDTV that the veteran superstar is doing better than before. "He is fine, better than earlier," the insider was quoted as saying. 

Earlier in November, Dharmendra was hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness. He was admitted to the ICU and was also a victim of a death hoax; however, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood pulled through and was discharged on November 12. After the actor was discharged and taken home, his cousin and filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa visited him. Speaking briefly to the media gathered outside Dharmendra’s Juhu residence, Guddu shared that the actor was doing fine, adding that he couldn’t comment further as he wasn’t aware of many details.

Sunny Deol’s PR team also released a statement shortly after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital. The statement read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time."

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dr Rajiv Sharma from the hospital shared that the legendary star has gone home "fully satisfied" after receiving the required treatment. Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he stated, "Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him."

"He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride," the doctor said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, his Pak connection
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: Full list of of NDA...
Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....
Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE