Dharmendra Death Live Update: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda reach cremation ground for Dharmendra's last rites

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89
Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra passes away at 89: 7 memorable films that define veteran actor's legacy in Indian cinema
Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan bids goodbye to veteran actor at Pawan Hans Crematorium
Dharmendra passes away at 89, superstar's cause of death revealed: Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar actor died due to...
Dharmendra death: Bollywood’s He-man’s voice note from Ikkis goes viral, leaves netizens emotional
How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?
BOLLYWOOD
Dharmendra Death Latest Update Live: The veteran superstar Dharmendra has passed away at 89. The official update from the Deol family is still awaited.
Dharmendra Death Updates Live: Dharmendra has passed away. The ambulance with an urn was seen leaving veteran superstar's home and various celebrities were seen reaching his home. An official update from the Deol family is awaited.
Security tightened at Pawan Hans crematorium: Security has been heightened at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. This unusual activity has raised concerns among fans regarding Dharmendra's health.
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda reach cremation ground: Amitabh and Abhishek have reached Pawan Hans cremation ground for Dharmendra's last rites. The 89-year-old actor will share screen with Agastya Nanda in his last film Ikkis, slated to release on December 25.
Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan reach cremation ground: Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Aamir Khan have reached Pawan Hans cremation ground. No official update around Dharmendra's health has been shared by the Deol family yet.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Celebrities have started arriving at the residence of veteran actor Dharmendra in Mumbai. An official statement on his health is awaited. pic.twitter.com/uJPe4Koi1t— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025
Veteran superstar Dharmendra is considered one of the most successful and greatest actors in Hindi cinema Nicknamed the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra made his acting debut in the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to deliver iconic performances in classics and commercially acclaimed films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ankhen, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Life In A Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani across decades.