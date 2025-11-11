FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra health live updates: Sunny Deol DEBUNKS false death rumours, urges fans to not ‘indulge in spreading false...'

Veteran superstar Dharamendra was admitted to the Braech Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. Read on to know the latest health updates of the Sholay actor.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 07:00 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Veteran action superstar, producer, Dharmendra Singh Deol, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on November 10. Dharmendra complained of breathlessness, and he was rushed to the ICU of the hospital. Several stars went to see the veteran actors, including Salman Khan. Here are the latest health updates of the veteran superstar. 

Sunny Deol debunks false death rumours of his father 

On November 10, several news portals started reporting about the demise of Dharamendra, spreading unrest among his loyal fans and family members. However, Sunny Deol, along with his team, put an end to these false death hoax reports. On his social media, Sunny dropped a statement saying, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy." 

Here's the statement

image

