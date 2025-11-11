Dharmendra health live updates: Family members of veteran superstar deny death reports, confirm He-Man of Bollywood is 'recovering'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador, producing 1.1 million tonnes annually, not China, Japan, Singapore or Korea, it is...

Lashkar-e-Taiba behind Delhi Red Fort blast? Viral post makes SHOCKING claim, 'Indian capital was attacked...';

GRAP-3 FINALLY imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's banned amid 'severe' air quality

Bihar CM for last 10 years but still doesn’t contest state elections: Is Nitish Kumar looking forward to becoming CM again without facing voters directly?

Furious Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses media of spreading 'false news': 'What is happening is unforgivable'

SSC Delhi Police Paper I Exam BIG update: SSC announces Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Paper I exam dates at ssc.gov.in, download official notice here

Dharmendra critical health: Esha Deol refutes reports of her father's passing, drops big statement about 'false news': 'Request everyone to...'

Meet Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's mother, who once said 'any man would have preferred Hema Malini' over her

Delhi Car Blast: CCTV footage shows masked man in i20 car moments before explosion near Red Fort

Real MASTERMIND of Delhi blast? Dr Umar Mohammad, Pulwama man spotted inside car minutes before explosion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GRAP-3 FINALLY imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's banned amid 'severe' air quality

GRAP-3 FINALLY imposed in Delhi-NCR: What is allowed, what is banned

Bihar CM for last 10 years but still doesn’t contest state elections: Is Nitish Kumar looking forward to becoming CM again without facing voters directly?

Is Nitish Kumar looking forward to become CM again without facing voters direct

After Esha Deol, Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses media of spreading 'false news': 'What is happening is unforgivable'

After Esha Deol, Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra health live updates: Family members of veteran superstar deny death reports, confirm He-Man of Bollywood is 'recovering'

Veteran superstar Dharamendra was admitted to the Braech Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. Read on to know the latest health updates of the Sholay actor.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 10:17 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra health live updates: Family members of veteran superstar deny death reports, confirm He-Man of Bollywood is 'recovering'
Dharamendra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran action superstar, producer, Dharmendra Singh Deol, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on November 10. Dharmendra complained of breathlessness, and he was rushed to the ICU of the hospital. Several stars went to see the veteran actors, including Salman Khan. Here are the latest health updates of the veteran superstar. 

Esha Deol and Hema Malini react to the death reports of Dharmendra

Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini and their daughter Esha Deol refused the demise reports and issued statements. Hema Malini, on X, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Ameesha Patel breaks down after leaving the hospital

Actress Ameesha Patel, best known as Sunny Deol's Sakina from the Gadar franchise, rushed to the hospital to see the veteran action star. However, when she was leaving the premises, Ameesha was spotted having a breakdown moment. Ameesha was in tears while leaving Breach Candy Hospital, and the paps surrounded her car. Ameesha asked the paps for privacy and asked them to leave her alone.

Watch Ameesha Patel's viral video

Hospital staff revealed details of the veteran superstar's health

As per a source reported by Vickey Lalwani, Dharmendra "came in complaining of breathlessness. His heart rate is 70, blood pressure is 140/80, and urine output is good." The insider further revealed, "There is nothing to worry about at the moment." 

Sunny Deol debunks false death rumours of his father 

On November 10, several news portals started reporting about the demise of Dharamendra, spreading unrest among his loyal fans and family members. However, Sunny Deol, along with his team, put an end to these false death hoax reports. On his social media, Sunny dropped a statement saying, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy." 

Here's the statement

image

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GRAP-3 FINALLY imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's banned amid 'severe' air quality
GRAP-3 FINALLY imposed in Delhi-NCR: What is allowed, what is banned
Bihar CM for last 10 years but still doesn’t contest state elections: Is Nitish Kumar looking forward to becoming CM again without facing voters directly?
Is Nitish Kumar looking forward to become CM again without facing voters direct
After Esha Deol, Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses media of spreading 'false news': 'What is happening is unforgivable'
After Esha Deol, Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses...
SSC Delhi Police Paper I Exam BIG update: SSC announces Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Paper I exam dates at ssc.gov.in, download official notice here
SSC announces Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Paper I exam dates
Dharmendra critical health: Esha Deol refutes reports of her father's passing, drops big statement about 'false news': 'Request everyone to...'
Dharmendra critical health: Esha Deol refutes reports of her father's passing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE