Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with He-Man of Bollywood, called him 'Greek God' in front of Hema Malini: 'I should have...'

Do you know that before marrying Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan had a massive crush on Dharmendra, and considered him a 'Greek God'. Read on to know how Hema Malini reacted when Jaya disclosed her secret love for veteran action superstar.

Dharmendra, Bollywood's very own He-Man, is now fighting for his life, and his fans and well-wishers are praying for a miraculous recovery. Amid his health struggle, we will discuss the lasting impact Dharam Singh Deol had on the big screen, and how, apart from a million girls, even a top Bollywood actress was madly in love with him.

Did you know that Jaya Bachchan had a massive crush on Dharmendra, and she herself confirmed it with the world and his second wife, Hema Malini. For the unversed, Jaya Bahaduri (before marrying Amitabh Bachchan) and Dharmendra first shared screen space in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi. During the filming of this film, the superstar learned of Jaya's admiration and love for him. Years later, in 2007, while appearing on Koffee with Karan, Jaya Bachchan opened up about her affection for Dharmendra, calling him a 'Greek God' and admitting that she was starstruck upon meeting him.

When Jaya Bachchan admitted she wanted to play the love interest of Dharmendra in Sholay

In the show, Jaya was accompanied by Hema Malini. During a conversation, Jaya revealed how nervous she felt when she first met Dharmendra. Jaya didn't shy away from saying that she should have played the love interest to Dharmendra in Sholay. “I should have played Basanti because I loved Dharmendra. When I saw him for the first time, I got so nervous, I didn’t know what to do. He looked like a Greek God," Jaya confessed.

When Dharmendra spoke about Jaya Bachchan's love for him

In an interview with Zoom, the veteran actor was asked to share his views on Jaya Bachchan confessing her crush on him. He was asked if it's true that during the shoot of Guddi, Jaya would hide behind the sofa before their scene. Dharamendra said, "This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay.” For the unversed, after Guddi, Jaya and Dharmendra shared screen in Mili, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

