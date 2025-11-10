Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried

Sunny Deol looked stressed as he reached Breach Candy Hospital to meet his father Dharmendra amid his health concerns.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra has been in and out of South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a couple of times over the past two weeks. On Monday, November 10, reports surfaced claiming that the 89-year-old actor had been placed on ventilator support and was in critical condition. However, shortly after, both Dharmendra’s team and his son Sunny Deol’s representatives clarified that there was no cause for concern, assuring fans that the Satyakam actor is doing perfectly well.

After Hema Malini reached Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra in evening, Sunny Deol was also seen arriving at the hospital to check on his father's health. However, Sunny looked a bit stressed in the video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media accounts. This clip has left fans worried, who are now praying for Dharmendra's recovery.

Sharing his dad's health update condition, Sunny's team has issued an official statement requesting everyone to respect their family's privacy. It reads, "Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

Fondly hailed as Bollywood’s 'He-Man', Dharmendra rose to prominence in the 1960s, captivating audiences with his charm, versatility, and powerful screen presence. Renowned for iconic performances in classics like Sholay, Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, the veteran superstar perfectly balanced rugged masculinity with heartfelt romance, earning timeless admiration from fans across generations.

In the 21st century, Dharmendra played prominent roles in critically acclaimed movies like Johnny Gaddaar, Life In A Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor's next release is the Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama Ikkis, that also starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia (in her Bollywood debut), and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis releases on Christmas later this year.

READ | Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home is now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it