Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's film Sholay was released in 1975, but to this date, it's lovingly watched by Indian audiences of all age groups. Sholay not only created a stir at the box office due to its star power but also due to the film's dialogues and characters, which are still fresh in the fans' hearts. Even today, fans look forward to hearing some BTS stories from the shooting of the film. One such shocking incident was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan on his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recalling the climax shot of the 1975 film, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he was almost shot by a real gun, which was fired by none other than Dharmendra.

In a conversation with Preet Mohan Singh, a DIG with CRPF and a fan of Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan shared how, out of irritation, Dharmendra fired a real shot from the gun during the climax of the film. The shot luckily missed Amitabh Bachchan and saved his life. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that in one scene, Dharmendra had to take out bullets from a box and fill his pocket with them. This scene had to be shot again and again because director Ramesh Sippy was unhappy with it. Frustrated with many retakes, Dharmendra got so angry that he fired a real bullet in anger. This bullet passed near Amitabh Bachchan's ear, but he eventually had a narrow escape.

Sholay, released in 1975, was directed by Ramesh Sippy. Superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan gave brilliant performances in this film. Made on a budget of just Rs 3 crores, Sholay broke all previously held records at the box office and gave huge profits to the makers.

