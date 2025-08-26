Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur once said 'any man would have preferred Hema Malini' over her: 'Even she has to face...'

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur when he was just 19 years old in 1954. The couple are parents to two sons and two daughters, Sunny Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajeita Deol, and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra also has two more daughters from his second marriage to Hema Malini.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur once said 'any man would have preferred Hema Malini' over her: 'Even she has to face...'
Dharmendra, who made his debut in 1960, was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father to Sunny Deol. When, in 1970, he met Hema Malini, he was the father of four children through his first wife; however, despite that, Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love. The two were said to be in a relationship even when they shot for Sholay. Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980, but rumours around their relationship were always part of the discourse. Despite his marriage to Hema Malini, Dharmendra remained married to Prakash Kaur as well. 

How did Dharmendra's first wife react to his marriage to Hema Malini? 

Many reports at the time claimed that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini, despite having a wife. Many also criticised the actor and tagged him as a 'womaniser'. While Prakash Kaur rarely came into the spotlight, there was one time she did step forward to defend her husband after his marriage to Hema Malini. 

In a 1981 interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur said, "Why only my husband? Any man would have preferred Hema over me." Questioning the criticism around Dharmendra at the time, Prakash Kaur further said, "How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing," adding, "All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time. He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."

Prakash Kaur also spoke about Hema Malini and said, "I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives, and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. As a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother, I do not approve of them."

How many children does Dharmendra have? 

Prakash Kaur also stated that Dharmendra was the first and last man in her life, and she would always respect him as the father of her children. Despite being unsure of whether to blame her husband or her destiny, PRakash Kaur declared that Dharmendra was always available to her when she needed him.

For the unversed, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur when he was just 19 years old, in 1954. The couple are parents to two sons and two daughters, Sunny Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajeita Deol, and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra also has two more daughters from his second marriage to Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

