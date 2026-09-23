Dharmendra's final film was NOT Ikkis, late actor will be seen portraying Lala Lajpat Rai in his last movie

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee has revealed that Dharmendra will be seen portraying Indian freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai in his film Agniyug: The Fire, which marks the last on-screen appearance of the late legendary actor.

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee is set to return to direction after more than four decades with his upcoming film Agniyug: The Fire. The filmmaker has revealed that the project features late actor Dharmendra in what he describes as the veteran star's final film appearance, in the role of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai. Earlier this year, Ikkis was billed as Dharmendra's final appearance on the big screen. However, Biswajit Chatterjee has said that Agniyug: The Fire, in which Dharmendra plays Lala Lajpat Rai, will be his last film.

While talking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Biswajit recalled a moving encounter with Bobby Deol's son, Aryaman Deol, following Dharmendra's death, during which he revealed details about the late actor's role in his film. Biswajit said, "I went straight to Dharamji's house from the cremation ground. Bobby's son, Aryaman Deol, came and started crying. I showed him a photo and asked, 'Do you recognise him? ' He said, 'Yes, it's Daadu.' I said that this is your Daadu's last film. He said, 'No, no, no.' Bobby was standing there. Bobby came and said, 'Yes, son. This is the last film of Daadu because when Biswajit uncle came, I was standing outside to narrate the story to Papa'. So he knows about it. Dharmendra will play the role of Lala Lajpat Rai."

Biswajit revealed that Dharmendra was initially reluctant to return to acting, but he convinced the veteran actor to take up the role by appealing to his patriotism. The 89-year-old actor added, "In the beginning, he was like 'no, no, no. I don't want to do the film, I don't do work right now.' He didn't know what the role was. Then I told him that I came for this role because I had no one else in mind who could do better than you. So he asked, 'What are you saying?' I said, 'You are a patriot. You are a very big patriot. This is the role of Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai. He said, 'What? I said, yes. He said, 'I thought I would not do it,' and then he thought for a long time and said, 'Yes, done, I am doing it.'"

The Bees Saal Baad actor also shared that Dharmendra was enthusiastic about the role and even insisted on performing his own stunts without a body double. "He was very enthusiastic. He rejected any stunt double. He was a real jaat," said Biswajit. The release date of Agniyug: The Fire has not yet been announced. Jackie Shroff is also reportedly set to be part of the film. Dharmendra died at his home in Mumbai in November 2025 at the age of 89 years.

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