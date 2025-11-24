FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra felt 'very guilty' when he took alcohol in front of his sons: 'Unlike Bobby, Sunny could never...'

Dharmendra openly acknowledged his fondness for alcohol, yet he was always aware that his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were never comfortable with his drinking habit.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 09:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. He is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children namely Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, Vijayta Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Saira Banu, and others attened his funeral at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu.

Nicknamed as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra was known for his lively lifestyle, which also included a lot of alcoholic drinks. The veteran actor openly acknowledged his fondness for alcohol, yet he was always aware that his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were never comfortable with his drinking habit. In 1983, before Sunny's debut film Betaab hit theatres, Dharmendra stated that he felt "very guilty" when he took alcohol drinks in front of his sons.

Talking to Cineblitz, the Sholay star said, "Suny has seen me getting drunk, and I remember how hurt he used to look. Unlike Bobby, who comes and tells me, ‘Papa, don’t do this, don’t do that’. Sunny could never say such things to me. But the hurt look on his face when I’d pour a drink would make me feel very guilty. He has seen that drinking does a person no good."

In the same interview, Dharmendra stated that Sunny would never had an affair. He said, "Likewise, he knows that affairs never do anyone any good. They only come in the way of your work. So Sunny is going to stay away from them." An year after his debut, Sunny tied the knot with Pooja Deol in a hush-hush ceremony in London. For his career growth, their marriage was kept a secret until a London-based magazine published pictures from their wedding.

In the 1990s, there were strong rumours that Sunny Deol was in a relationship with Dimple Kapadia. Dimple had married the superstar Rajesh Khanna in 1973. They never divorced each other; they separated in 1982 but remained legally married until Khanna's death in 2012. A 2017 viral video of Sunny and Dimple holding hands in London fueled speculation that their relationship was ongoing.

READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

