Dharmendra dismisses rumors of his hospitalisation, says ‘main chup hoon, bimaar nahi’

Dharmendra released a video message for his fans and following just hours after reports emerged that he was hospitalised. Dharmendra took to Instagram to reassure his fans that he is fine. The actor also sang a song from his 1969 film Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke for his admirers, asking them not to believe rumours.

Dharmendra said, "Hello friends, be positive, think positive, life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi (I'm just quiet, I'm not unwell). Anyway, kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai, hawa udti rehti hai (rumours keep emerging every now and then). Woh tha na mera gaana (This song of mine), 'Bura Mat Suno Bura Mat Dekho Bura Mat Kaho'. Take care, love each other, be good to each other. Okay? Life will be beautiful."



Dharmendra kissed his fans at the end of the video. The actor sat on a grey couch in the footage, which appeared to be at his home. The actor wore a bowl hat and a yellow T-shirt with a maroon shirt underneath. "Friends, with love to you all," he said in the caption.

Dharmendra, 86, was admitted to the hospital last month with back problems. Later on Instagram, the veteran actor revealed that he was hospitalised due to a muscle pull in a video. "Friends, don't overdo things...," he captioned the video. "Know your limits; I've done it and learned my lesson."



In addition to numerous more films, the actor has appeared in masterpieces such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyakam, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Dharmendra will next be featured in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the film.