Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Veteran superstar Dharmendra, who was considered one of the most successful and greatest actors in Hindi cinema, has passed away at the age of 89. He was born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol to Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur on December 8, 1935 in a small village Nasrali in Ludhiana, Punjab. In an old interview, the Sholay star had revealed that his father never wanted him to become an actor and never even allowed him to see films.

Speaking to India TV a few years ago, Dharmendra stated, "I still remember my father was a strict disclipnarian as he was the headmaster in a school. He never wanted me to become an actor, he didn't even allow me to see movies. But, it's his blessings and the teaching that he gave me that I am sitting today in front of you people."

Dharmendra secretly participated in the Filmfare's natiowide talent contest to find new actors in 1958 and was one of the few winners who were selected and asked to come to Bombay, now Mumbai. The actor honed his skills within two years and made his acting debut in the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywod never looked back from there and went on to deliver iconic performances in classics and commercially acclaimed films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ankhen, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Life In A Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani across six decades. He worked in over 300 films and even holds the record of starring in the most number of hit films in Indian cinema.

Apart from his illustrious acting career, Dharmendra also explored film production and entered public life, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner. Remembered for his humility and charismatic presence, he remained a deeply respected figure in Indian cinema. Though his personal life, including his two marriages, often drew attention, his legacy as a legendary performer and enduring Bollywood icon continues to inspire generations of artists and admirers.

