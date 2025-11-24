Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Dharmendra once revealed that his father Kewal Krishan Deol was a headmaster in school and never wanted him to become an actor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
Dharmendra with his father Kewal Krishan Deol and son Sunny Deol
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran superstar Dharmendra, who was considered one of the most successful and greatest actors in Hindi cinema, has passed away at the age of 89. He was born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol to Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur on December 8, 1935 in a small village Nasrali in Ludhiana, Punjab. In an old interview, the Sholay star had revealed that his father never wanted him to become an actor and never even allowed him to see films.

Speaking to India TV a few years ago, Dharmendra stated, "I still remember my father was a strict disclipnarian as he was the headmaster in a school. He never wanted me to become an actor, he didn't even allow me to see movies. But, it's his blessings and the teaching that he gave me that I am sitting today in front of you people."

Dharmendra secretly participated in the Filmfare's natiowide talent contest to find new actors in 1958 and was one of the few winners who were selected and asked to come to Bombay, now Mumbai. The actor honed his skills within two years and made his acting debut in the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. 

The 'He-Man' of Bollywod never looked back from there and went on to deliver iconic performances in classics and commercially acclaimed films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ankhen, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Life In A Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani across six decades. He worked in over 300 films and even holds the record of starring in the most number of hit films in Indian cinema.

Apart from his illustrious acting career, Dharmendra also explored film production and entered public life, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner. Remembered for his humility and charismatic presence, he remained a deeply respected figure in Indian cinema. Though his personal life, including his two marriages, often drew attention, his legacy as a legendary performer and enduring Bollywood icon continues to inspire generations of artists and admirers.

READ | Veteran superstar Dharmendra dies at 89, Bollywood loses its 'He-Man'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Marco Jansen's 6-fer bundles Team India for 201 on Day 3, Proteas take 314-run lead
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Marco Jansen's 6-fer bundles Team India for 201 on Day 3
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'
Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit in Maharashtra?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement