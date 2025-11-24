FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra dies at 89: This 39-year-old film of superstar was 'India's answer to James Bond', he shot action scenes, songs, but got shelved due to..., it is...

Dharmendra death: The He-Man of Bollywood is no more, and here we are discussing his shelved film, which would have taken Bollywood to an international level back in the 1980s.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 03:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra dies at 89: This 39-year-old film of superstar was 'India's answer to James Bond', he shot action scenes, songs, but got shelved due to..., it is...
Dharmendra in Sher
Dharmendra dies at 89: November 24 will now always be remembered for the dark moment when millions of fans learned that the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra Singh Deol, passed away at the age of 89. The legendary, kind-hearted superstar has made significant contributions to the Indian film industry. He was the star who actually set a new benchmark in the action thriller genre. He made it seem that Bollywood can also pull a slick actioner in the lines of James Bond. 

Do you know that back in 1986, there was a film called India's reply to 007? A fine action masala entertainer, with Dharmendra in the lead, directed by Anil Sharma. Dharmendra shot a few action scenes and songs for the film, but ultimately, it was shelved, leaving the potential of a path-breaking cinema untapped. The film could have set new standards in the action genre, and it was titled just like his persona- Sher. 

Dharmendra's shelved film- Sher

Anil Sharma and Dharmendra were working on the film Sher, and the production was in full swing. The Gadar director shared a trivia related to the same and revealed why the film got shelved. On X, Anil wrote, "1986 #sher was produced by an indian and a foreign producer. It was a spy movie, a James Bond kind of character for dharam ji. It was supposed to be shot abroad. We shot a few action scenes in a song composed by LP on set in Mumbai .. I still remember @aapkadharam did highly stylish action … n lovely comedy scs. This movie had having big starcast. Kadar Khan wrote dialogue,  did mahurat at Hotel Sea Rock before #HUKUMAT  release. But due to some issue with the producers, the film got shelved .. I was almost a newcomer at that time. Kash ye film ban pati .. bahut hi jabardast n entertainment se bharpur thi script .. but.. “ hoye vahi jo ram rach rakha."

Even after Sher shelved, Anil and Dharmendra went on to create box office history with Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Tahalka, and Apne. Dharmendra passed away after battling breathlessness since October 31. His final on-screen appearance will be seen in Ikkis, releasing on December 25. 

Also read: Dharmendra ROARS back on big screen after health scare, drops this FIRST voice note about...: 'Mera bada beta...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
