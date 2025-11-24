FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra didn't allow Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to attend star kids' birthday parties, Bollywood bashes: 'Filmi duniya badi...'

In an interview earlier this year, Bobby Deol had shared how Dharmendra didn't allow him and Sunny Deol to attend Bollywood parties, and never wanted them to mingle with the people in the film industry.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra didn't allow Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to attend star kids' birthday parties, Bollywood bashes: 'Filmi duniya badi...'
Dharmendra with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol
Veteran superstar Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89 years, wanted to protect his kids from the film industry. Still, three of his children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol - became lead actors in the Hindi cinema. In fact, Dharmendra had even expressed his anger after Esha made her Bollywood debut. In an interview earlier this year, Bobby had shared how the Sholay star didn't allow him and Sunny to attend Bollywood parties, and never wanted them to mingle with the people in the film industry.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood in April 2025, the Animal actor said, "Whenever there was a star kid’s birthday, papa would never let us go. I tell him now that you shouldn’t have done that. But at that time, I felt it was a big deal. But then it became a habit and I didn’t think too much of it. Papa never wanted us to mingle with the film industry because film industry bahut banawati hai. Toh wo chahte the ki humey banawatipan se door rakhe."

"We never had an environment like the film industry. We had a simple household. We’d never have parties at home or talk about films. We lived like normal people. We were never influenced by the film industry. I just witnessed that my father got a lot of love. Whether I’d go on a set or see people crowd up outside home, I’d always be surprised by that phenomenon. Why is my father getting so much love?", Bobby further added.

Dharmendra's first wife was Prakash Kaur, with whom he tied the knot in 1954 when he was just 19 years old. He shared two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters - Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol, with her. In 1980, Dharmendra tied the knot again with Hema Malini and the couple had two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

