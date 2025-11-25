Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows, no state honours, no public viewing; what happened behind the scenes?

Dharmendra's sudden cremation and a private funeral has left many questions unanswered including why his body was not kept for public viewing for his fans and why he didn't receive state honours, despite being a Padma Bhushan awardee. The Deol family also hasn't issued an official statement yet.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been battling breathing complications and was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital a few weeks earlier. Though he initially showed improvement and was discharged to recover at his Juhu home, his condition reportedly worsened again, leading to further respiratory issues. Ultimately, Bollywood's He-Man breathed his last on Monday, and was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium. However, his sudden cremation has left many questions unanswered including why his body was not kept for public viewing for his fans and why he didn't receive state honours, despite being a Padma Bhushan awardee.

People were taken aback that, despite Dharmendra's legendary stature, the Deol family opted for a private farewell. Security was heightened outside his Juhu residence and at the Pawan Hans crematorium, and no public arrangements were made for fans to offer their last respects. As a Padma Bhushan awardee, Dharmendra was expected to receive state honours, but those gathered outside the crematorium reported no guard of honour, and the media was not permitted inside.

A state funeral typically includes formal arrangements like military honours, a gun salute, and the draping of the coffin or body with the national flag. As per sources, the Deol family opted out of the state honours after fake news of his death were circulated by the media on November 11, which had deeply distressed the family. A leaked hospital video also showed Dharmendra on ventilator, for which Sunny Deol had even abused the paparazzi and media stationed outside the Deol residence.

An ambulance was seen arriving and leaving from Dharmendra's residence around 1 pm on Monday, but tight security and the family's silence left the situation uncertain. As a result, no one confirmed the superstar's death until the agency IANS announced it at 1:10 pm. And for the next couple of hours, several Bollywood bigwigs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone among others, were seen outside Pawan Hans crematorium, confirming that Dharmendra has been laid to rest.

Some questions are also being pointed towards the Deol family on social media. After the reports came out that Dharmendra has been put on ventilator at the Breach Candy Hospital on November 10, he was discharged just after two days and shifted to his Juhu home. Between November 12 and November 23, the family consistently maintained that Dharmendra was recovering. And now even more than a day after his death, there has been no official statement from the Deol family, leaving the fans confused and disappointed.

READ | 'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'