FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know

Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know

Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got married at Jio World Convention Centre to...

Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...

PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash cloud from eruption causes flight disruptions in Delhi, Maharashtra

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana

Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know

Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini to organise prayer meet?

Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'

Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: How will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know

As Dharmendra was laid to rest, his fans, who did not get a chance to say a proper goodbye to their favourite star, are now wondering if a prayer meet will be held for the veteran star.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 11:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor, who had been earlier admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after showing signs of recovery. However, the veteran superstar departed for the heavenly abode as the condolences poured in from across the industry. Dharmendra's funeral was held in a hush-hush manner, with his family and colleagues from the film industry arriving at the crematorium, bidding goodbye to the superstar. 

Will the Deol family hold a prayer meet for Dharmendra?

As the news spread through the Bollywood circles, members of the fraternity paid their last respects to him. Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan reached the crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. As Dharmendra was laid to rest, his fans, who did not get a chance to say a proper goodbye to their favourite star, are now wondering if a prayer meet will be held for the veteran star. 

Let us tell you that till now, there is no confirmation or any update from the Deol family if a prayer meet will be held for the superstar in the coming days. 

Dharmendra's illustrious Bollywood career

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. 

Beyond his cinematic career, Dharmendra’s humility and charisma have made him a cherished figure both on and off screen. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

READ | Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know
Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini to organise prayer meet?
Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'
Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: How will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what
Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got married at Jio World Convention Centre to...
Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got m
Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...
Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record, remains untouched by SRK, Salman, Big B
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement