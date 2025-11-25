Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know
As Dharmendra was laid to rest, his fans, who did not get a chance to say a proper goodbye to their favourite star, are now wondering if a prayer meet will be held for the veteran star.
Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor, who had been earlier admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after showing signs of recovery. However, the veteran superstar departed for the heavenly abode as the condolences poured in from across the industry. Dharmendra's funeral was held in a hush-hush manner, with his family and colleagues from the film industry arriving at the crematorium, bidding goodbye to the superstar.
Will the Deol family hold a prayer meet for Dharmendra?
As the news spread through the Bollywood circles, members of the fraternity paid their last respects to him. Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan reached the crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. As Dharmendra was laid to rest, his fans, who did not get a chance to say a proper goodbye to their favourite star, are now wondering if a prayer meet will be held for the veteran star.
Let us tell you that till now, there is no confirmation or any update from the Deol family if a prayer meet will be held for the superstar in the coming days.
Dharmendra's illustrious Bollywood career
Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike.
Beyond his cinematic career, Dharmendra’s humility and charisma have made him a cherished figure both on and off screen. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.
