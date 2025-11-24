FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra death: Priyanka Chopra recalls Bollywood's He-Man's genorisity, admits her first signing amount came from Sholay actor: 'Very few people are capable of...'

Dharmendra death: Priyanka Chopra called Dharmendra a 'true blue Hindi film hero', and recalled the memories she shared with the late superstar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 08:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be shaken by the news of superstar Dharmendra’s demise. The actress took to her social media account to bid him a farewell and also shared a beautiful untold story highlighting the beauty of her bond with Dharmdena and his family.

Sharing a picture of herself with the superstar, back from the archives, Priyanka wrote, “In the year 2001, my first signing amount in the movies came from Vijayta Films. One of the first Hindi movies I ever shot was under his banner, with his eldest son.”

She added, “He and his family made me feel welcome in the industry at a time when no one knew me. Very few people are capable of that kind of warmth and grace towards a complete newcomer who didn’t know anyone in Mumbai. I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I’ve worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby.”

The actress added, “ This feels personal, and I know I share that feeling with many others in the world. Some people leave behind films; some leave behind feelings. He has left us with both. His presence was magnetic. He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could.”

Also read: Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man's first and only film where he played villain, broke his chain of flops, overshadowed hero, but never played negative role again, it is...

Calling his demise a big loss to the world of cinema, Chopra wrote, “This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent. As I type this note on a film set, in between shots, I think about how so many of us will always be inspired by him. Hailing from a small town with no Godfather and big dreams, he made a permanent mark in a tough industry, and he carried his family along. A true blue Hindi film hero.”

She concluded, “Rest in paradise, Dharamji. My condolences to the entire Deol family. Om Shanti.” The actress had starred with Sunny Deol in movies like Hero: The Love Story of a Spy and Big Brother. She was also seen with Dharamendra’s younger son Bobby Deol in movies like Barsaat, Chamku, and Kismat. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24.

