Dharmendra death: Priest who performed superstar's last rites reveals 'all members of family...', ambulance driver says 'I did not see...'

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 12:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Superstar Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, which not only had Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Hema Malini, among other family members in attendance, but also his friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, among others. 

Were all family members of Dharmendra present during his last rites? 

Dharmendra's last rites were conducted in a hush-hush manner with only close family and friends in attendance. Acharya Bhupendra Shastri, who performed the last rites of veteran actor Dharmendra, said, "All the rituals have been performed. We pray for the salvation of the soul of the great actor. All the members of the family were present there. No one can fill his space. He was a gem for the country. Vo hamare liye, samaj ke liye ek darohar ki tarah the. He served as a legacy for society. He has millions of fans across the world."

Mehul, the Ambulance driver who took the mortal remains of Dharmendra to Vile Parle Crematorium, also told ANI, "I reached his residence. Took everything from there and reached the crematorium. I did not see his body. I got to know about his death around 11:30 AM. We reached here from his residence in about 10 minutes…"

Dharmendra's family tree

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

