Dharmendra death live updates: Veteran superstar passes away on Tuesday, He-Man of Bollywood died 27 days before his 90th birthday

Veteran superstar Dharamendra was admitted to the Braech Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. Read on to know the latest health updates of the Sholay actor.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 09:11 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra death live updates: Veteran superstar passes away on Tuesday, He-Man of Bollywood died 27 days before his 90th birthday
Veteran action superstar, producer, Dharmendra Singh Deol, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on November 10. Dharmendra complained of breathlessness, and he was rushed to the ICU of the hospital. Several stars went to see the veteran actors, including Salman Khan. Here are the latest health updates of the veteran superstar. 

Dharmendra passes away at 89

Sadly, the Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, passed away on Tuesday. He was 89. 

Ameesha Patel breaks down after leaving the hospital

Actress Ameesha Patel, best known as Sunny Deol's Sakina from the Gadar franchise, rushed to the hospital to see the veteran action star. However, when she was leaving the premises, Ameesha was spotted having a breakdown moment. Ameesha was in tears while leaving Breach Candy Hospital, and the paps surrounded her car. Ameesha asked the paps for privacy and asked them to leave her alone.

Watch Ameesha Patel's viral video

Hospital staff revealed details of the veteran superstar's health

As per a source reported by Vickey Lalwani, Dharmendra "came in complaining of breathlessness. His heart rate is 70, blood pressure is 140/80, and urine output is good." The insider further revealed, "There is nothing to worry about at the moment." 

Sunny Deol debunks false death rumours of his father 

On November 10, several news portals started reporting about the demise of Dharamendra, spreading unrest among his loyal fans and family members. However, Sunny Deol, along with his team, put an end to these false death hoax reports. On his social media, Sunny dropped a statement saying, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy." 

Here's the statement

