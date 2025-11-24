FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man's first and only film where he played villain, broke his chain of flops, overshadowed hero, but never played negative role again, it is..

Dharmendra death: The 1965 film Ayee Milan Ki Bela isn't his only film where Dharmendra played a villain, but it was his first commercially successful film that broke his chain of flops.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 07:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra Singh Deol, also known as Dharam Paaji, has bid farewell to his millions of fans, leaving a void forever. Aged 90, Dharmendra has been active in film for five decades. The handsome outsider from Sahnewal, Punjab, fought his way to make his mark in Bollywood. He made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960), but it failed at the box office. It took him four years to get his first hit movie, and in it, the handsome hunk didn't play a hero, but a villain. 

Dharmendra's first and only film in which he played a villain

Ayee Milan ki Bela (1965), a romantic drama, was Dharmendra's first major successful film. In this film, he starred with Jubilee Star Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu. Dharmendra plays Ranjit, a man whose jealousy and stubbornness to win Barkha (Saira) lead him to frame his own friend, Shyam (Rajendra). How Ranjit almost destroys Shyam, for his obsession, forms the plot of the film. 

Ayee Milan ki Bela box office performance, Dharmendra's rise to stardom

Ayee Milan ki Bela was a runaway success, earning Rs 2.25 crore against a Rs 50 lakh budget. Although Rajendra led the movie, Dharmendra became a star after its release. The audience and critics were bowled over by the villainous performance of Dharamendra. He overshadowed Rajendra Kumar, leaving the established star jealous. 

Also read: Dharmendra dies at 89: This 39-year-old film of superstar was 'India's answer to James Bond', he shot action scenes, songs, but got shelved due to..., it is...

Even after the film's success, Dharmendra never played a villain again

Despite the much-needed success, Dharmendra decided never to play an antogonist. In his career of 50 years, Dharmendra played grey-shade characters, flawed heroes (read Phool aur Patthar, Pratigya, Johnny Gaddar). But he never played a villain again. 

Dharmendra passed away

On November 24, Dharmendra was finally laid to rest. He passed away after battling with breathlessness and hospitalisation. The funeral took place on Monday afternoon, with several actors in attendance.

