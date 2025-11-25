Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'

Dharmendra death: At 2.25 am, Amitabh Bachchan penned a long note dedicated to his friend, co-star Dharmendra, applauding his down-to-earth persona that remained intact in an ever-changing film industry.

Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan mourned the demise of his friend and co-star Dharmendra and poured his heart out on social media. At 2.25 a.m. on November 25, Big B penned a long note remembering the unchanged simplicity and warmth of Veeru, and lauding his persona who stood tall in an ever-changing film industry. Bachchan admitted that Dharmendra's demise is a 'vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus'. He wrote, "Another valiant Giant has left us...left the arena...leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound. Dharam ji... (folded hands emoji)."

Amitabh further point out the essential qualities of Dharmendra that made him shine throughout the decades. He further wrote, "the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity... He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament... unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade... The fraternity underwent changes... not him."

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt note about Dharmendra

Dharam ji ..

.. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its…

Bachchan continues applauding Dharam's 'smile, charm and warmth', which extended to all that came in his vicinity, and called it a 'rarity' in this profession. Big B concluded the note with a statement that Dharmendra's demise has left a void that will remain vacant forever. "The air about us swings vacant.. a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus. Prayers."

About Amitabh Bachchan- Dharmendra's bond

Amitabh and Dharmendra collaborated on seven films, including Sholay, which ranks among the highest. For Ramesh Sippy's iconic film, Bachchan is forever indebted to Dharmendra, as the late actor suggested him for the role of Jai, which Salim-Javed wrote. Their other movies include Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram, Guddi, Chandras, Dost, and Hum Kaun Hai. For the unversed, Sholay's original version in restored 4K quality will be released in cinemas on December 12.