Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'

Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: Several flights cancelled as Ethiopian volcanic ash clouds drifts towards India

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Ukraine peace talks: 'Something good...'

Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional tribute for 'father figure' Dharmendra: 'You are immortal, your soul will live through your films'

'Nothing short of a father figure': Shah Rukh Khan pays heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra

Ibrahim Ali Khan credits Dharmendra for his family's existence, shares how late actor discovered his mom Amrita Singh: 'She may never have...'

Rafale's most lethal weapon HAMMER to be manufactured in India as French firm inks pact with...

India slams China after Arunachal woman detained at Shanghai airport: 'Such conduct brings...'

Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...

IND vs SA: Will Guwahati Test end on Day 4 or Team India stretch it to last day?

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'

Dharmendra death: At 2.25 am, Amitabh Bachchan penned a long note dedicated to his friend, co-star Dharmendra, applauding his down-to-earth persona that remained intact in an ever-changing film industry.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 07:02 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan mourned the demise of his friend and co-star Dharmendra and poured his heart out on social media. At 2.25 a.m. on November 25, Big B penned a long note remembering the unchanged simplicity and warmth of Veeru, and lauding his persona who stood tall in an ever-changing film industry. Bachchan admitted that Dharmendra's demise is a 'vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus'. He wrote, "Another valiant Giant has left us...left the arena...leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound. Dharam ji... (folded hands emoji)."

Amitabh further point out the essential qualities of Dharmendra that made him shine throughout the decades. He further wrote, "the epitome of greatness,  ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity... He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament... unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade... The fraternity underwent changes... not him."

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt note about Dharmendra

Bachchan continues applauding Dharam's 'smile, charm and warmth', which extended to all that came in his vicinity, and called it a 'rarity' in this profession. Big B concluded the note with a statement that Dharmendra's demise has left a void that will remain vacant forever. "The air about us swings vacant.. a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus. Prayers." 

Also read: Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

About Amitabh Bachchan- Dharmendra's bond

Amitabh and Dharmendra collaborated on seven films, including Sholay, which ranks among the highest. For Ramesh Sippy's iconic film, Bachchan is forever indebted to Dharmendra, as the late actor suggested him for the role of Jai, which Salim-Javed wrote. Their other movies include Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram, Guddi, Chandras, Dost, and Hum Kaun Hai. For the unversed, Sholay's original version in restored 4K quality will be released in cinemas on December 12.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
