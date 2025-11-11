FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort, PM Modi takes stalk, car identified - Top points on what has happened so far

Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort

Bihar Election Phase 2 voting on November 11: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed today; check complete list here

Bihar Election Phase 2 voting: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11? Here's all you need to know

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra critical health: Here's why He-Man of Bollywood QUIT politics after five years, Sunny Deol revealed REAL reason: 'Kaam mein karta tha, aur...'

Did you know that when Dharmendra stood in the election, he secured a landslide victory, beating Congress' Rameshwar Lal Dudi by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes? Why did Dharmendra leave politics in five years? Read on to know more

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 07:35 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra critical health: Here's why He-Man of Bollywood QUIT politics after five years, Sunny Deol revealed REAL reason: 'Kaam mein karta tha, aur...'
Dharmendra with Hema Malini
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prayers are with veteran superstar Dharmendra, who is under observation after complaining of breathlessness and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital. Several family members are present at the hospital. It is also being said that his daughters have been flown in from the United States. Amid Dharmendra's critical health, let's discuss his short stint in politics. Do you know that the Sholay actor was an MP, but he quit politics in five years? Read on to know more. 

How Dharamendra entered politics 

In 2004, inspired by the BJP's Swing India campaign, Dharmendra entered politics. Along with Shatrughan Sinha, he met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. This meeting paved the way for his entry into politics. The BJP fielded him from Bikaner, Rajasthan. Dharmendra defeated Congress's Rameshwar Lal Dudi by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes and reached Parliament. However, his political journey ended with a major regret after five years.

Dharmendra's political career was short-lived. He did not like politics. Using a dialogue from his film "Sholay," Dharmendra promised the public that if the government did not listen to him, he would jump from the roof of Parliament. He won a landslide victory, but his tenure was marked by his poor public attendance and absence from Parliament.

Dharmendra's political career was not as successful as his films. He attended Parliament only a few times during his five-year term. The people of Bikaner often complained that the MP spent little time in his constituency, spending most of his time shooting films or at his farmhouse. He was seen as an "absentee" MP. However, his supporters always claimed that he worked extensively for Bikaner behind the scenes.

Why Dharmendra QUIT politics? Sunny Deol revealed

After completing his term in 2009, Dharmendra never contested elections again and retired from active politics. Later, his son Sunny Deol said in an interview that he didn't like politics and regretted it. Dharmendra also once said, "Kaam main karta tha, credit koi aur le jaata tha (I did the work, someone else took the credit)." Perhaps that place wasn't for me. Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol and wife Hema Malini also later entered politics, but Dharmendra always kept aloof. Later, his son Sunny Deol also retired from politics after winning once from Gurdaspur. However, Hema Malini has been a three-time MP from Mathura. Today, as Dharmendra teeters between life and death, his short but complex political journey is also a part of his memorable journey.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra critical health: Here's why He-Man of Bollywood QUIT politics after five years, Sunny Deol revealed REAL reason: 'Kaam mein karta tha, aur...'
Dharmendra critical health: Here's why superstar QUIT politics after five years
Red Fort Blast: Delhi remains on high alert; full list of states under intensified security watch
Red Fort Blast: Delhi remains on high alert; full list of states under watch
Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort, PM Modi takes stalk, car identified - Top points on what has happened so far
Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort
Bihar Election Phase 2 voting on November 11: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed today; check complete list here
Bihar Election Phase 2 voting: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11? Here's all you need to know
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE