Dharmendra critical health: Here's why He-Man of Bollywood QUIT politics after five years, Sunny Deol revealed REAL reason: 'Kaam mein karta tha, aur...'

Did you know that when Dharmendra stood in the election, he secured a landslide victory, beating Congress' Rameshwar Lal Dudi by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes? Why did Dharmendra leave politics in five years? Read on to know more

Prayers are with veteran superstar Dharmendra, who is under observation after complaining of breathlessness and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital. Several family members are present at the hospital. It is also being said that his daughters have been flown in from the United States. Amid Dharmendra's critical health, let's discuss his short stint in politics. Do you know that the Sholay actor was an MP, but he quit politics in five years? Read on to know more.

How Dharamendra entered politics

In 2004, inspired by the BJP's Swing India campaign, Dharmendra entered politics. Along with Shatrughan Sinha, he met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. This meeting paved the way for his entry into politics. The BJP fielded him from Bikaner, Rajasthan. Dharmendra defeated Congress's Rameshwar Lal Dudi by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes and reached Parliament. However, his political journey ended with a major regret after five years.

Dharmendra's political career was short-lived. He did not like politics. Using a dialogue from his film "Sholay," Dharmendra promised the public that if the government did not listen to him, he would jump from the roof of Parliament. He won a landslide victory, but his tenure was marked by his poor public attendance and absence from Parliament.

Dharmendra's political career was not as successful as his films. He attended Parliament only a few times during his five-year term. The people of Bikaner often complained that the MP spent little time in his constituency, spending most of his time shooting films or at his farmhouse. He was seen as an "absentee" MP. However, his supporters always claimed that he worked extensively for Bikaner behind the scenes.

Why Dharmendra QUIT politics? Sunny Deol revealed

After completing his term in 2009, Dharmendra never contested elections again and retired from active politics. Later, his son Sunny Deol said in an interview that he didn't like politics and regretted it. Dharmendra also once said, "Kaam main karta tha, credit koi aur le jaata tha (I did the work, someone else took the credit)." Perhaps that place wasn't for me. Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol and wife Hema Malini also later entered politics, but Dharmendra always kept aloof. Later, his son Sunny Deol also retired from politics after winning once from Gurdaspur. However, Hema Malini has been a three-time MP from Mathura. Today, as Dharmendra teeters between life and death, his short but complex political journey is also a part of his memorable journey.