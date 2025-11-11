Dharmendra critical health: Esha Deol refutes reports of her father's passing, drops big statement about 'false news': 'Request everyone to...'

Amid the death reports of Dharmendra, his daughter Esha Deol dropped a shocking statement, confirming that He-Man of Bollywood is still alive.

Dharmendra health update: The news of Dharmendra's death has shocked his fans. However, soon after this heartbreaking news, the Sholay actor's daughter, Esha Deol, dropped a big bomb, refusing all the death reports as false, and confirming that her father is still alive, and RECOVERING.

On Instagram, Esha Deol dropped a statement, saying, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa's speedy recovery. Esha Deol (sic)."

Even Hema Malini dropped a big statement on X, confirming the recovery of Dharmendra, and slamming media portals for misreporting. She tweeted, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

About Dharmendra's health

On November 10, Dharamendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. He was rushed to the ICU after complaining of breathlessness. Soon, there were reports that the veteran star is on a ventilator, and his health condition is critical. Soon, several actors, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, reached the Mumbai hospital to express solidarity with the Deols.

On November 11, in the morning, media reports of Dharmendra's demise started appearing online, leaving his fans in shock. Even celebrities and political figures like Javed Akhtar, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Rajnath Singh mourned the veteran star's death.

However, as soon as Esha Deol stated on her social media, all of these condolence messages were deleted, and even media portals pulled down the articles. For Dharmendra's health update, official statements from family members should be considered the only valid source of information.