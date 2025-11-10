Dharmendra's condition gets critical at Breach Candy Hospital, here's his latest health update

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates in Second phase, Tejashwi, Rahul Target ECI

Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition: 'He's under...'

Another massive explosives haul in Faridabad, police seize over 2500 kg ammonium nitrate from J-K doctor's house

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November: Check exam pattern, marking scheme and other key details

Fact Check: Dharmendra is NOT on ventilator at Breach Candy Hospital, veteran actor's team breaks silence on his health update

Defending democracy or political opportunism?

Dharmendra hospitalised live update: 89-year-old superstar under observation at Breach Candy Hospital

Did Ravindra Jadeja deactivate his Instagram account amid CSK exit talks ahead of IPL 2026? Here's the truth

Dwarka Expressway: Toll collection begins, NHAI introduces special local passes; check rates, full details

Who is Muzammil Shakil? J-K doctor who hid 350 kg explosives in Faridabad house

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates in Second phase, Tejashwi, Rahul Target ECI

Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates

Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition: 'He's under...'

Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition

Another massive explosives haul in Faridabad, police seize over 2500 kg ammonium nitrate from J-K doctor's house

Another massive haul in Faridabad, over 2500 kg explosives seized

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!

Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra's condition gets critical at Breach Candy Hospital, here's his latest health update

Here's the latest health update of the 89-year-old superstar Dharmendra, who has been admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra's condition gets critical at Breach Candy Hospital, here's his latest health update
Dharmendra latest health update
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran superstar Dharmendra has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The Sholay star actor has been kept under strict medical observation by the top doctors. As per the latest updates, the 89-year-old actor's condition has become critical and he is being observed at regular intervals. He was earlier admitted at the same hospital on October 31 for routine check-up.

The exact cause of his illness remains unclear; however, according to sources, he visited the hospital for a routine check-up again on Monday, November 10, and has been staying there since for additional examinations. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have managed their work commitments to be with their father in times of his distress.

Dharmendra, fondly known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, rose to stardom in the 1960s with his charm, versatility, and action prowess. Beloved for roles in films like Ankhen, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, Charas, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat among others, he became a symbol of rugged masculinity and romantic appeal, earning lasting admiration across generations.

Meanwhile, the veteran superstar will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Jaideep Ahlawat also plays a pivotal role in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making noir thrillers such as Badlapur, Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas. After much delays, the much-anticipated film is slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

READ | Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home is now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates in Second phase, Tejashwi, Rahul Target ECI
Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates
Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition: 'He's under...'
Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition
Another massive explosives haul in Faridabad, police seize over 2500 kg ammonium nitrate from J-K doctor's house
Another massive haul in Faridabad, over 2500 kg explosives seized
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November: Check exam pattern, marking scheme and other key details
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November: Check exam pattern, marking scheme
Fact Check: Dharmendra is NOT on ventilator at Breach Candy Hospital, veteran actor's team breaks silence on his health update
Fact Check: Dharmendra is NOT on ventilator at Breach Candy Hospital
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s
Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh love story: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Zayed Khan-Malaika: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE