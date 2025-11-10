Dharmendra's condition gets critical at Breach Candy Hospital, here's his latest health update

Here's the latest health update of the 89-year-old superstar Dharmendra, who has been admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The Sholay star actor has been kept under strict medical observation by the top doctors. As per the latest updates, the 89-year-old actor's condition has become critical and he is being observed at regular intervals. He was earlier admitted at the same hospital on October 31 for routine check-up.

The exact cause of his illness remains unclear; however, according to sources, he visited the hospital for a routine check-up again on Monday, November 10, and has been staying there since for additional examinations. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have managed their work commitments to be with their father in times of his distress.

Dharmendra, fondly known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, rose to stardom in the 1960s with his charm, versatility, and action prowess. Beloved for roles in films like Ankhen, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, Charas, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat among others, he became a symbol of rugged masculinity and romantic appeal, earning lasting admiration across generations.

Meanwhile, the veteran superstar will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Jaideep Ahlawat also plays a pivotal role in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making noir thrillers such as Badlapur, Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas. After much delays, the much-anticipated film is slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

