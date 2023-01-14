Dharmendra celebrates Lohri with son Bobby Deol, grandsons Aryaman, Karan, Rajveer; netizens call them 'best family'

The Deols celebrating Lohri

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra celebrated the festival of Lohri with his son Bobby Deol, his son Aryaman, and his elder brother Sunny Deol's sons Karan and Rajveer Deol. The two generations of Deols come together and honour the first festival of the year with the head of the family.

In the photo, Dharamji is looking charming in a cool shirt with a black cap, and he is posing with the victory sign. Aasharam actor Bobby is proudly holding his father, and Aryaman is standing all among everyone. Bobby Deol shared the photo on his Instagram, and wished everyone, "Happy Lohri."

Here's the photo

As usual, the photo went viral in no time, and netizens were in awe of the family. Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Chunky Panday, Sharad Kelkar, and Sachin Shroff dropped hearts on the post. A user wrote, "Don't have a choice to whom shud i like the most..and only today, when fan of mine said, u look like young Dharmendera ji." Another user wrote, "Sab Apne log.... Sunny Paji agar hote to maza aa jata... Love you Deols." A netizen wrote, "Happy lohri . You are the best family ever." Another netizen added, "Bachche bade ho gaye! Happy Lohri."

Sunny Deol was missing from the celebrations. Probably, he is busy in finishing the Gadar 2 shoot. Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2023, and the anticipation for the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster is growing day by day. To calm down the nerves of filmgoers, the makers of Gadar 2 have finally released the first glimpse of the film.

Zee Studio has uploaded a showreel of the 2023 line-up. The 50-second video has a sneak-peak from different films including Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Sonu Sood's Fateh, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi. However, the line-up ended on a high note, as we finally got to take a glance at Gadar. At 0.42 seconds, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) is seen lifting a heavy cartwheel to fight baddies. This moment became the most-watched part of the video. On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Rajveer will make his Bollywood debut with Poonam Dhillon's daughter backed by Rajshri's productions.