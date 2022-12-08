Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans and family, Bobby Deol-Sunny Deol share adorable photos

Credit: Bobby Deol/Instagram

On the occasion of Dharmendra’s 87th birthday, fans gave him surprise by decorating the walls and vehicles with posters of his film. The actor celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with his fans on Thursday.

The videos and photos are now going viral on social media, these pictures will definitely make you go ‘awww’. In one of the videos, Bobby Deol can be seen clicking photos of his dad celebrating his birthday with his fans from his window. He even shared an adorable photo with the veteran actor while celebrating his birthday. The photo also features Karan Deol who is Dharamendra’s grandson.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “to blessed to be your son and grandson Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam.”

Take a look:

Sunny Deol also wished his dad by sharing adorable photo with the captions, “Happy Birthday Papa. Love you. .”

Meanwhile, Legendary actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media as he regularly shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life on Instagram and Twitter. He is also known for interacting with his fans and followers replying to their Tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

On January 23, Dharmendra had shared the picture of the proposed granite statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary. Along with the picture, the actor also penned down the lyrics of the marching song of Netaji's Indian National Army 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa'. He replied to his own tweet and wrote, "Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself".

Read|Dharmendra takes COVID-19 booster shot, video goes viral - WATCH

A Twitter user responded to him calling him mad as he tweeted, "Aap pagal to nahi ho gaye na? (Have you gone mad?)". Dharmendra was quick to reply to him and wrote, "Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (No problem child, a revolution is born out of madness only)".