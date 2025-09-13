Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra's brother acted in over 25 films, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, still never became star, his son is actor...

This country lives in 2018, it is due to..., know about its unique tradition

IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility

India's New 'Eye in the Sky': How DRDO's anti-stealth radar is changing defense forever

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment for over 10000 people in Bihar, to generate power of...

Sikh woman raped by two white men in a racially motivated attack in United Kingdom's Birmingham: 'Go back...'

‘996 is...’, meet ‘Gen Z Narayan Murthy’ Daksh Gupta whose company’s rule created controversy due to..., know what is ‘9-9-6' trend

Are you low on Vitamin D? 10 alarming signs you should be aware of, steps to improve your health

After winning acclaim at Cannes and TIFF; Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound to release in India on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility

IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended till...

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment for over 10000 people in Bihar, to generate power of...

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra's brother acted in over 25 films, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, still never became star, his son is actor...

Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol contributed immensely to Punjabi and Hindi cinema. Ajit even worked with his nephews Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His son Abhay Deol is known for offbeat and critically acclaimed films.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra's brother acted in over 25 films, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, still never became star, his son is actor...
Ajit Singh Deol
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Deols make one of the most famous families in the Hindi film industry. Dharmendra and his second wife Hema Malini were superstars in their heydays. The veteran actor's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, from his first wife Prakash Kaur, are also huge names in Bollywood with multiple superhits to their credit. One member of the Deol family, who also contributed immensely to Hindi and Punjabi, isn't talked about much. We are talking about Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol.

Who was Ajit Singh Deol?

Ajit Singh Deol was a noted actor, director, and producer, best known as the younger brother of Bollywood icon Dharmendra. Though he maintained a lower profile compared to his famous sibling, Ajit carved a respectable place for himself in both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. He appeared in several films during the 1960s and 70s, often in character roles, and contributed significantly to the regional Punjabi film industry, which he passionately supported.

Ajit Singh Deol films as producer, actor, and director

Mostly credited as Kanwar Ajit Singh, Dharmendra's brother acted in around 25 films in Hindi and Punjabi cinema in small roles. He directed the 1976 Punjabi film Santo Banto that featured Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, and the 1982 Hindi film Meherbaani starring Mahendra Sandhu and Sarika in lead roles. Ajit Deol produced Dharmendra, Hema Malini-starrer 1975 action comedy Pratigya, that became a blockbuster. 

Ajit Singh Deol worked with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

In his career spanning over two decades, Ajit Singh Deol also worked with his two nephews - Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol and  Vijay Singh Deol aka Bobby Deol. He produced Sunny's 1993 action film Veerta and acted in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat, that marked Bobby's acting debut.

Ajit Singh Deol's son is Abhay Deol

Ajit Singh Deol's most lasting legacy is his son, Abhay Deol, who has become a respected actor in his own right, known for offbeat and critically acclaimed films. Abay's most celebrated movies are Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai. Ajit Singh Deol passed away in 2015 after a prolonged illness

READ | India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'
Amid legal battle over Sunjay's estate, Randhir's bold statement goes viral
Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in...
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in...
Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200
ALERT: India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200
Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more than tournament prize money
Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE