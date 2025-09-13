Dharmendra's brother acted in over 25 films, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, still never became star, his son is actor...

Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol contributed immensely to Punjabi and Hindi cinema. Ajit even worked with his nephews Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His son Abhay Deol is known for offbeat and critically acclaimed films.

The Deols make one of the most famous families in the Hindi film industry. Dharmendra and his second wife Hema Malini were superstars in their heydays. The veteran actor's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, from his first wife Prakash Kaur, are also huge names in Bollywood with multiple superhits to their credit. One member of the Deol family, who also contributed immensely to Hindi and Punjabi, isn't talked about much. We are talking about Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol.

Who was Ajit Singh Deol?

Ajit Singh Deol was a noted actor, director, and producer, best known as the younger brother of Bollywood icon Dharmendra. Though he maintained a lower profile compared to his famous sibling, Ajit carved a respectable place for himself in both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. He appeared in several films during the 1960s and 70s, often in character roles, and contributed significantly to the regional Punjabi film industry, which he passionately supported.

Ajit Singh Deol films as producer, actor, and director

Mostly credited as Kanwar Ajit Singh, Dharmendra's brother acted in around 25 films in Hindi and Punjabi cinema in small roles. He directed the 1976 Punjabi film Santo Banto that featured Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, and the 1982 Hindi film Meherbaani starring Mahendra Sandhu and Sarika in lead roles. Ajit Deol produced Dharmendra, Hema Malini-starrer 1975 action comedy Pratigya, that became a blockbuster.

Ajit Singh Deol worked with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

In his career spanning over two decades, Ajit Singh Deol also worked with his two nephews - Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol and Vijay Singh Deol aka Bobby Deol. He produced Sunny's 1993 action film Veerta and acted in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat, that marked Bobby's acting debut.

Ajit Singh Deol's son is Abhay Deol

Ajit Singh Deol's most lasting legacy is his son, Abhay Deol, who has become a respected actor in his own right, known for offbeat and critically acclaimed films. Abay's most celebrated movies are Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai. Ajit Singh Deol passed away in 2015 after a prolonged illness

