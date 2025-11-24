Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'

On the sets of the 1975 blockbuster film, Dharmendra devised a playful way to spend more time with Hema Malini by quietly slipping spot boys some money to create "accidental" delays.

As Dharmendra has passed away, here's a look at an interesting chapter from his love story with Hema Malini. Dharmendra found himself drawn towards young Hema when they were shooting the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, the first movie in which they both were paired together. When the cult classic Sholay was being shot, his feelings for her had only deepened.

On the sets of the 1975 blockbuster film, Dharmendra devised a playful way to spend more time with Hema by quietly slipping spot boys some money to create "accidental" delays. During one shot where he was teaching Hema Malini to use a revolver, he paid them Rs 20 each time to drop a reflector or jolt the trolley, just so he could hug her again. He ended up spending nearly Rs 2,000 on such interruptions, and Hema was pleased with his persistence.

In an interview with ETimes in October 2025, Sholay director Ramesh Sippy was asked about this long-standing rumour. The filmmaker replied with his characteristic calm and humour, saying, "I’m sure he did a lot of things, but it did not hamper my work. It took time for me to take my shots. So he had plenty of time to romance. I didn’t have to do anything. I just had to do my work and take my time doing my kind of work, which gave them enough time, I guess, to be together."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini also starred together in multiple other hits including Raja Jani, Pratiggya, Dream Girl, Jugnu, Sharafat, and Seeta Aur Geeta, among others. The two of them tied the knot with each other in 1980, despite Dharmendra being married with Prakash Kaur and sharing four children with him - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeta Deol. He and Hema had two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

