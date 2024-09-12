Dharmendra bought story of this film from Salim Khan at huge price, then made huge mistake on sister's advice, movie..

In Bollywood, one decision can change the fortune of actors and actresses. There is one such film recorded in the pages of Indian cinema's history that made an ordinary actor, the superstar of the century. The surprising thing is that the actor who bought the film's story by paying a huge amount, could not be a part of that film even if he wanted to. We are talking about 1973's superhit film 'Zanjeer', a film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life overnight. 'Zanjeer', released about 50 years ago, not only changed Amitabh Bachchan's fortunes but made Dharmendra lose out on a big opportunity, that too because of his sister.

Dharmendra liked the story of the film 'Zanjeer' so much that he bought the story of the film by paying a whopping Rs 17500 in the 70s. This story was read to him by Salman Khan's father Salim Khan. On hearing it, Dharmendra paid him the money and bought the story. But, he could not start working on the film immediately after buying it.

Dharmendra was busy with some other project at that time but the film's director and producer Prakash Mehra wanted to start working on 'Zanjeer' as soon as possible. Prakash Mehra was so impressed by the film's story that he too, did not want to be separated from 'Zanjeer'. That is why Dharmendra permitted him to make the film.

Dharmendra was all set to star in the super hit film 'Zanjeer'. However, he could not take it up because of his sister.

Dharmendra revealed an interesting anecdote on 'Aap Ki Adalat' in 2018 on how he lost 'Zanjeer' due to his cousin sister. Dharmendra shared how he bought the film's script from Salim Khan (Salman Khan's father) for Rs 17,500 and had decided to make the film himself.

When he was doing the 1972 film 'Samadhi' with Prakash Mehra, Dharmendra shared the script with the director who also wanted to come on board with it. But, Dharmendra's cousin sister had a feud with Mehra and she asked him not to work with the director. The actor couldn't say no to his sister and thus rejected 'Zanjeer'.

Prakash Mehra finally signed up Amitabh Bachchan for the lead role. The film became such a hit that it changed the megastar's fortunes forever.