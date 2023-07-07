Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra booked entire hospital for Esha Deol’s birth, Reddit slams him for 'misuse of resources'

Dharmenda, Esha Deol and Hema Malini

Recently, a video has gone viral where Hema Malini’s friend is recalling the time of Esha Deol’s birth when Hema wanted to keep it birth a secret. And because of this, Dharmendra booked all the 100 rooms of the nursing home where she was admitted. Reddit users criticised the video and call it a misuse of resources.

Veteran Actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot on May 2, 1980. The following year, they welcomed their first daughter together, actor Esha Deol. Their second daughter Ahana Deol was born in 1985.

During an appearance on Hema Malini’s episode of talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai in 2002, her friend Neetu Kohli had recalled the incident of 1981 and said, “When Esha was going to be born, nobody knew that Hema was pregnant. So Dharam ji had booked the whole hospital for Esha. It was Dr. Dastoor's nursing home with about 100 rooms. He booked all the 100 rooms for Esha to be born... Nobody knew that this is what Dharam ji had done." Esha and Hema looked happy and laughed as Neetu made the revelation.

cre_Trending

However, Reddit users criticized the video and the mother-daughter's reaction to it. A user wrote, “What was the point of doing that? Limiting essential service to others, truly disgusting”. Another viewer said, “idk why are people clapping and celebrating this gesture.” Many others reacted similarly, one wrote, “What a criminal waste of resources”.

Dharmendra and Hema worked in multiple films together like Sholay, Sharafat, Dream Girl, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, and many others. Reportedly, they both started dating in 1970 during the shoot of their film Tum Haseen Mai Jawaan and later got married in 1980.

Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita Deol.

Dharmendra is making a comeback in movies with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie is releasing in theatres on 28 July.