Dharmendra booked 100 rooms in one hospital when Hema Malini gave birth to daughters Esha Deol and Ahana, here's why

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story was riddled with controversies; however, their admiration for each other only increased with time. Dharmendra was also said to be overtly protective of his 'Dream Girl', which is why he went to great lengths to protect Hema Malini when she was pregnant.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dharmendra, after a long health battle, passed away at the age of 89 on Monday. The late superstar was one of the iconic actors of the film industry and will be deeply missed by not only his fans but also his family, wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and was already a parent to four kids when he fell in love and married Hema Malini in 1980. The couple went on to have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. 

Did Dharmendra book the entire hospital when Hema Malini was pregnant? 

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story was riddled with controversies; however, their admiration for each other only increased with time. Dharmendra was also said to be overtly protective of his 'Dream Girl', which is why he went to great lengths to protect Hema Malini when she was pregnant with their two daughters. It is said that Dharmendra booked 100 hospital rooms to ensure Hema Malini's privacy when she gave birth to their daughters.

Why did Dharmendra book the entire hospital when Hema Malini gave birth to their daughters?

Hema Malini’s close friend, Neetu Kohli, during her appearance at the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, once revealed this secret to the world and said, "No one even knew that Hema was expecting. Dharam ji quietly booked all the rooms at the hospital just to make sure she had complete peace and privacy. It was his way of protecting his wife and their unborn child."

Hema Malini also confirmed the same during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. She said, "Yes, it’s true, during the delivery of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital in my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans." 

