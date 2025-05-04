Dharmendra is called as the most charming, handsome hero Bollywood has ever seen. But his co-star revealed that he's equally funny, and would often crack dirty jokes on the sets.

Bollywood's very own He-Man, Dharmendra, is also regarded as one of the most handsome men of Indian cinema. The Sholay actor has a magnetic persona, an impressive physique, and a superlative sense of humour. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who has shared screen with Dharmendra in Chupke Chupke, spilt a secret about the action star's comic timing.

Saif Ali Khan, mother, Sharmila Tagore, made her acting comeback with Gulmohar (2023). During the promotions, Sharmila appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Manoj Bajpayee and others. In this episode, Kapil asked Sharmila to talk about her co-stars.

The Amar Prem actress called Dharmendra the most stylish actor, with a superb sense of humour. She went on to reveal that the Charas actor used to crack dirty jokes. "It was fun working with everyone. It was also good working with Shashi ji. Dharmendra ji and I share the same birthday. He is a very kind person. par woh bahut hi dirty jokes sunate the (he used to crack a lot of dirty jokes). They were very bad jokes. But it was a lot of fun working with him," Sharmila said.

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actor was Sharmila Tagore's favourite co-star

Sharmila Tagore's pairing with Rajesh Khanna in Amar Prem was loved by the masses, but Kaka isn't her favourite co-star. In the same episode, Sharmila named Hari Bhai, aka Sanjeev Kumar, as her favourite. Recalling the time when she worked with Sanjeev Kumar in two shifts in a single day, she added, "In the morning, the shooting of Faraar was going on, and in the evening, we were shooting for Mausam. He was a very wonderful person. I don't know why he left so early." During this time, when Kapil Sharma asked her who was afraid of dance, and Aa Gale Lag Jaa actress called Sanjeev Kumar 'darpok dancer'.