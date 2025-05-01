During the shooting of Haqeeqat, Priya Rajvansh fell in love with Chetan Anand. The two then began a relationship, and Priya Rajvansh, going forward, only worked in Chetan Anand films and started to take an interest in all aspects of filmmaking.

It doesn't matter how long you have been a part of the film industry; if you are destined to be successful, you are. There are many such examples of actors and actresses, over the years, who have achieved success in Bollywood in a short time. One such actress was Priya Rajvansh, who only worked in 7 films in her career but still became a superstar. Priya Rajvansh, well-known for her performances in films like Heer Raanjha (1970) and Hanste Zakhm (1973), still enjoys a fan following, even 24 years after her death.

Born in Shimla, Priya Rajvansh was the daughter of Sunder Singh, a Conservator in the Forest Department. During one of the UN assignments, Priya Rajvansh accompanied her father and joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. When she was just 22, one of Priya Rajvansh's photos, clicked in London, reached Bollywood and spread like wildfire. Filmmaker Thakur Ranveer Singh approached her and made her meet superstar Dev Anand's brother Chetan Anand, who cast her in Haqeeqat (1964), opposite Dharmendra, which went on to become a super hit and is considered one of the best Indian war films to date.

During the shooting of Haqeeqat, Priya Rajvansh fell in love with Chetan Anand. The two then began a relationship, and Priya Rajvansh, going forward, only worked in Chetan Anand films and started to take an interest in all aspects of filmmaking.

In over 20 years of her career, Priya Rajvansh worked in many hit films, including Heer Raanjha with Raaj Kumar, Hanste Zakhm, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Kudrat opposite Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, and Saheb Bahadur opposite Dev Anand. Her last film was Haathon Ki Lakeeren, which was released in 1985.

Priya Rajvansh enjoyed a successful career in the film industry, but her personal life remained challenging, ultimately becoming one of the key reasons for her untimely death. Chetan Anand and Priya Rajvansh lived together till his death in 1997. Priya Rajvansh, after Chetan Anand's death, also inherited a part of his property along with his sons from his first marriage.



However, this was short-lived as Priya Rajvansh was tragically murdered in March 2000 in Chetan Anand's Ruia Park bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu.



Chetan Anand's sons Ketan Anand and Vivek Anand, and their employees Mala Choudhary and Ashok Chinnaswamy, were charged with her murder. The motive was thought to be her inheritance of Chetan Anand's property.



Priya Rajvansh died under mysterious circumstances, and the four accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2002, but were granted bail in November 2002. Priya Rajvansh's murder remains unsolved even today, with no real motive ever found or criminals behind bars.